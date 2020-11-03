DoStuff Media Assembles Team of Flu Fighters for the Chicago Department of Public Health

Do312 is assembling a team of #ChicagoFluFighters for the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) this season. As part of the campaign they have tasked a handful of the city's top influencers (musicians and artists) including hometown rapper Vic Mensa to show Chicagoans how and why to protect themselves. The additional influencer ambassador squad includes Jeandeaux , Cupcakke , and Joey Purp .

The team will be joining up for two social media takeovers and influencer hosted interviews. Here they will discuss items like flu fact basics, the difference between the flu and Covid19, where symptoms might overlap, common flu shot myths, where to get their shot, and how people can register. Takeover details include:

Tuesday, November 3rd @ 3:12 pm CST - IG "Live" Takeover #1

- IG "Live" Takeover #1 Joey Purp (influencer & Do312 host) / Jean Deaux (artist)

(artist)

Takeover airs simultaneously from Do312 + artist profiles

Friday, November 6th @ 3:12pm CST - IG "Live" Takeover #2

- IG "Live" Takeover #2 Cupcakke (influencer & Do312 host) / Vic Mensa (artist)



Takeover airs simultaneously from Do312 + artist profiles

These ambassadors will serve as a final reminder for the complimentary CDPH flu clinics wrapping up November 14th. Residents can get their annual flu shot at no cost regardless of their immigration status. It's not scary. It's not difficult. It's not expensive. It's simple, really: Get your flu vaccine and protect your loved ones.

