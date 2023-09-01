Dreame Technology Launches Revolutionary Flagship Robotic Vacuum L20 Ultra with Industry First* AI-Driven MopExtend™ Technology at IFA 2023

The L20 Ultra is the latest release in smart home appliances from Dreame Technology, which takes detailed cleaning to a whole new level, a fully automatic robotic vacuum that cleans floors and cleans itself. In addition, L20 Ultra will be the first product with Dreame Technology's brand new logo, leading the brand new era of Dreame Technology.

Industry First* AI-Driven MopExtend™ Technology

Aiming to tackle the difficulty that edge cleaning always leaves much space , Dreame Technology has developed its own exclusive core technologies, Mop-Extend™ and Duo-Scrub™ mopping system, to provide a better solution to such predicament.

The featured Mop-Extend™ technology incorporates several Position Sensitive Detectors, which are able to automatically and precisely identify corners and edges. When corners and edges are identified, Mop-Extend™ technology will be further activated and extend the mop to the wall edges as closely as possible, for a deeper, closer, and corner-to-corner cleaning experience. Furthermore, the algorithms of Mop-Extend™ technology can help L20 Ultra to excel in terms of edge cleaning in even complex house environments, ensuring that consumers' edge cleaning needs are addressed more thoroughly and efficiently.

Equipped with two high-speed rotary mops in its Duo-Scrub™ mopping system, L20 Ultra is designed to tackle stubborn stains and worn-in dirt. In addition, the L20 Ultra has built-in dirt detection technology, which uses data garnered from previous cleaning cycles to detect whether the rooms require additional cleaning. For example, the L20 Ultra can respond to seasonal changes and the associated impact, such as pet fur, pollen or additional dirt brought into the home, and uses that information to deliver a level of cleaning synchronized with Dreame Technology's home appliances.

Automatic All-round Performance

Featuring the newly upgraded automatic base station, L20 Ultra can offer consumers an even more automatic cleaning experience, compared to the previous models. With DualBoost 2.0 technology and a 3.2L dust bag, the automatic base station can store the dust for up to 75 days without users having to manually take out the dust. Other than that, L20 Ultra can also clean and dry the mop by itself. When the mops get dirty, they will be washed within the automatic base station with a 4.5L water tank. After the self-cleaning is finished, the mops will be rapidly dried with hot air, which can last up to 2 hours, to prevent mildew formation and bad odors.

Automation is also leveled up with auto water refilling and auto cleaning solutions refilling. L20 Ultra will automatically refill the water tank to keep the mop wet, in preparation for efficient cleaning at any time. Nevertheless, the cleaning solutions can also be automatically refilled to save the users from many troubles.

Advanced Cleaning System

L20 ultra is designed to deliver unparalleled performance to its users with its advanced cleaning system and different functions to cope with different house environments.

With Dreame Technology's advanced Vormax™ Suction System, L20 Ultra optimizes vacuuming efficiency to pull household debris up from rugs, out of carpets, and off of hard floors. The powerful Vormax™ Suction System packs 7,000Pa of suction power for excellent vacuuming. This power guarantees effective dust removal while achieving a remarkable high pick-up rate. And the liftable rubber brush provides easy hair detangling with mop-removal technology for a powerful cleaning within an adaptable design.

Moreover, L20 Ultra is well equipped with ultrasonic carpet recognition and mop-removal technology combined for enhanced carpet and rug cleaning. When carpets and rugs are recognized, users can decide which option to conduct from three carpet cleaning options: mops removal, mops raising, or carpet avoidance, coping with different kinds of carpets and rugs or avoiding wetting carpets and rugs at all.

Other intelligent features include Pathfinder™ Smart Navigation, which uses AI learning and 3D structure light technology to scan the room ahead, recognize any obstacles and avoid them, preventing items that may have been left on the floor by mistake from being vacuumed up, which, in turn, prevents interruptions in your planned cleaning process and ensures completion of the task at hand.

The flagship L20 Ultra combines upgraded power, AI technology, and years of R&D to deliver a robotic vacuum that will prove to be a revolution in cleaning for its user. The leap-forward introduction of Mop Extend™ Technology delivers superior cleaning, enabling the L20 Ultra to get closer to hard-to-reach edges, as well as clean in between furniture and smaller spaces.

Along with this, Dreame Technology has also extended its warranty to three years. Compared to the standard two years warranty, users not only can get strong performance with L20 Ultra, but also can get the guarantee of reliability and protection that allows for a supreme, worry-free cleaning experience.

Price And Availability

This compact and efficient L20 Ultra will be available to purchase from September 1st 2023 in Germany, France, Italy and Spain via the Dreame's official stores on Amazon, alongside other local retail channels, starting from 1199 Euros. Additionally, L20 Ultra Complete will also be available for 1299 euros, which is a set consisting of L20 Ultra with extra cleaning solutions and removable mop pads, alongside other supplements and tools, that can last up to 1 year.The availability, pricing, and specifications of each model may vary depending on local market conditions and consumer preferences.

For consumers in Germany, from Sept 01-14 when purchasing one L20 Ultra in retail stores, they will get one Dreame Hair Glory hair dryer for free !

To witness the next revolution in cleaning first-hand, and see the L20 Ultra in action, visit Dreame at IFA 2023. We are located in Hall: City Cube_A at Stand CCA-209 .

For more information on the L20 Ultra, please refer to our official website: https://de.dreametech.com/

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . For more information please visit: https://de.dreametech.com/ .

