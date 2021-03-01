Dress for Success® Expands Annual Your Hour, Her Power® Campaign with "31 Days of Women in Power" to Highlight the Importance of Women Leaders

Stories of 31 groundbreaking women leaders from diverse industries will be shared throughout March in honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dress for Success, the only global nonprofit employment resource for women, today announced the expansion of its annual Your Hour, Her Power global campaign with "31 Days of Women in Power." In honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day, Dress for Success will share the stories of 31 inspiring women in leadership positions who are making an impact in their industries and beyond.

Launching in partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine, Your Hour, Her Power is inspired by the belief that when a woman has access to opportunities that can change her life for the better, she becomes powerful beyond measure. By donating the equivalent of one hour of pay, individuals can help women gain access to Dress for Success' programs, services, and tools. Given the impact of COVID-19 on women's careers and representation in the workforce, access to employment tools and resources has never been more critical.

"Our clients were vulnerable to economic disparities spurred by hardship and gender-based biases and norms prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Joi Gordon, CEO of Dress for Success. "Those disparities have been exacerbated over the past year as our women face increased financial, food, and housing insecurity due to job loss. We want every woman who has been impacted by this crisis to know that Dress for Success has a network, programs, and resources available to support them as they navigate these uncertain times."

Women leaders, mentors, and sponsors play a significant role in empowering women as they advance in their careers. That is why Dress for Success is introducing "31 Days of Women in Power." The campaign extension, sponsored by Arm & Hammer, Chloe Wine Collection, and Sono Bello, will honor 31 groundbreaking women executives representing diverse industries throughout March.

"Women play a pivotal role in driving business and economic gains, as well as social and cultural change, and we must continue to find ways to elevate their voices and recognize them for their contributions," continued Gordon. "We are excited to celebrate these phenomenal women and show our clients what is possible when women are empowered and have access to tools and opportunities that position them for success."

2021 Your Hour, Her Power honorees to be profiled on the campaign's microsite — www.yourhourherpower.org — include:

Andi Owen
President & CEO,
Herman Miller

Gail Grimmett
Chief Experience
Officer, Wheels Up

Jenny Xu
Founder & CEO,
Talofa Games

Lizanne Kindler
CEO, Talbots

Ramona Hood
President & CEO,
FedEx Custom Critical





Cheryl Abel-Hodges
CEO, Calvin Klein

Helen Aboah
CEO, Urban Zen

Jill Evanko
President & CEO,
Chart Industries

Margaret Keane
CEO, Synchrony

Renee Gittins
Executive Director,
International Game
Developers Association





Christina Seelye
Founder & CEO,
Maximum Games

Hillary Scott
Recording Artist, Lady A

Kate Burke
COO,
AllianceBernstein

Mary Dillon
CEO, Ulta Beauty

Rima Qureshi
EVP & Chief Strategy
Officer, Verizon





Christy Pambianchi
EVP & Chief Human
Resources Officer,
Verizon

Jamie Jones Miller
National President,
Alpha Sigma Tau
Sorority

Kathy Warden
Chairman, CEO &
President,
Northrop Grumman

Mindy Grossman
Presdident & CEO,
WW International, Inc.

Stephanie Chung
Chief Growth Officer,
Wheels Up





Corinne Ripoche
CEO, Adecco Americas
& Pontoon,
Adecco Group

Janessa Cox-Irvin
Global Head of Diversity
& Inclusion 
AllianceBernstein

Leah Hoyer
VP of Creative,
Wizards of the Coast

Niki Leondakis
CEO,
CorePower Yoga

Sue Y. Nabi
CEO, COTY





Dale Bornstein
CEO, M Booth

Jasmin Allen
SVP, Hennessy
U.S., LVMH Möet
Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Linda Findley
Kozlowski
President & CEO,
Blue Apron

Penny Pennington
Managing Partner,
Edward Jones

Tami Erwin
EVP & Group CEO,
Verizon Business





Emilie Rubinfeld
Global President,
Carolina Herrera



Individuals wishing to support Dress for Success this Women's History Month and International Women's Day with a donation of the equivalent of one hour of their pay may visit the campaign's microsite at www.yourhourherpower.org. Additionally, companies interested in partnering with Dress for Success throughout March may contact [email protected].

About Dress for Success
Dress for Success is an international nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help them thrive in work and life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to nearly 150 cities in 25 countries. To date, the organization has helped more than 1.2 million women work towards financial independence. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

