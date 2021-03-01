Dress for Success® Expands Annual Your Hour, Her Power® Campaign with "31 Days of Women in Power" to Highlight the Importance of Women Leaders

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dress for Success, the only global nonprofit employment resource for women, today announced the expansion of its annual Your Hour, Her Power global campaign with "31 Days of Women in Power." In honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day, Dress for Success will share the stories of 31 inspiring women in leadership positions who are making an impact in their industries and beyond.

Launching in partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine, Your Hour, Her Power is inspired by the belief that when a woman has access to opportunities that can change her life for the better, she becomes powerful beyond measure. By donating the equivalent of one hour of pay, individuals can help women gain access to Dress for Success' programs, services, and tools. Given the impact of COVID-19 on women's careers and representation in the workforce, access to employment tools and resources has never been more critical.

"Our clients were vulnerable to economic disparities spurred by hardship and gender-based biases and norms prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Joi Gordon, CEO of Dress for Success. "Those disparities have been exacerbated over the past year as our women face increased financial, food, and housing insecurity due to job loss. We want every woman who has been impacted by this crisis to know that Dress for Success has a network, programs, and resources available to support them as they navigate these uncertain times."

Women leaders, mentors, and sponsors play a significant role in empowering women as they advance in their careers. That is why Dress for Success is introducing "31 Days of Women in Power." The campaign extension, sponsored by Arm & Hammer, Chloe Wine Collection, and Sono Bello, will honor 31 groundbreaking women executives representing diverse industries throughout March.

"Women play a pivotal role in driving business and economic gains, as well as social and cultural change, and we must continue to find ways to elevate their voices and recognize them for their contributions," continued Gordon. "We are excited to celebrate these phenomenal women and show our clients what is possible when women are empowered and have access to tools and opportunities that position them for success."

2021 Your Hour, Her Power honorees to be profiled on the campaign's microsite — www.yourhourherpower.org — include:

Andi Owen

President & CEO,

Herman Miller Gail Grimmett

Chief Experience

Officer, Wheels Up Jenny Xu

Founder & CEO,

Talofa Games Lizanne Kindler

CEO, Talbots Ramona Hood

President & CEO,

FedEx Custom Critical









Cheryl Abel-Hodges

CEO, Calvin Klein Helen Aboah

CEO, Urban Zen Jill Evanko

President & CEO,

Chart Industries Margaret Keane

CEO, Synchrony Renee Gittins

Executive Director,

International Game

Developers Association









Christina Seelye

Founder & CEO,

Maximum Games Hillary Scott

Recording Artist, Lady A Kate Burke

COO,

AllianceBernstein Mary Dillon

CEO, Ulta Beauty Rima Qureshi

EVP & Chief Strategy

Officer, Verizon









Christy Pambianchi

EVP & Chief Human

Resources Officer,

Verizon Jamie Jones Miller

National President,

Alpha Sigma Tau

Sorority Kathy Warden

Chairman, CEO &

President,

Northrop Grumman Mindy Grossman

Presdident & CEO,

WW International, Inc. Stephanie Chung

Chief Growth Officer,

Wheels Up









Corinne Ripoche

CEO, Adecco Americas

& Pontoon,

Adecco Group Janessa Cox-Irvin

Global Head of Diversity

& Inclusion

AllianceBernstein Leah Hoyer

VP of Creative,

Wizards of the Coast Niki Leondakis

CEO,

CorePower Yoga Sue Y. Nabi

CEO, COTY









Dale Bornstein

CEO, M Booth Jasmin Allen

SVP, Hennessy

U.S., LVMH Möet

Hennessy Louis Vuitton Linda Findley

Kozlowski

President & CEO,

Blue Apron Penny Pennington

Managing Partner,

Edward Jones Tami Erwin

EVP & Group CEO,

Verizon Business









Emilie Rubinfeld

Global President,

Carolina Herrera









Individuals wishing to support Dress for Success this Women's History Month and International Women's Day with a donation of the equivalent of one hour of their pay may visit the campaign's microsite at www.yourhourherpower.org. Additionally, companies interested in partnering with Dress for Success throughout March may contact [email protected].

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is an international nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help them thrive in work and life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to nearly 150 cities in 25 countries. To date, the organization has helped more than 1.2 million women work towards financial independence. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

