Dress for Success Worldwide Announces Molly Fletcher's Appointment to Board of Directors

Renowned leadership expert, bestselling author, and former sports agent brings decades of experience in negotiation, performance, and empowering others to achieve their full potential.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dress for Success Worldwide today announced the appointment of Molly Fletcher, renowned leadership expert, speaker, author, and former sports agent, to its Worldwide Board of Directors. Fletcher's extensive experience in leadership, negotiation, strategy, and women's advancement will help support and expand the organization's shared purpose to empower women to achieve economic mobility worldwide.

“Dress for Success has long stood for something I care deeply about: meeting women at a pivotal moment and helping them step into who they're becoming. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and collaborate in partnership with an amazing Board and organization," said Fletcher.

"Molly's track record of helping individuals and organizations unlock their full potential makes her an exceptional addition to our Board," said Joanie Bily, Chief Executive Officer of Dress for Success Worldwide. "As the future of work continues to evolve, her expertise in leadership, communication, and personal growth will be invaluable as we advance our Project North Star goal of reaching 2 million women by 2030. We are thrilled to welcome Molly's passion, insight, and influence as we expand opportunities for women around the globe and amplify the impact of our mission."

Widely recognized as one of the first female sports agents and a trailblazer in the industry, Fletcher has negotiated more than $500 million in contracts during her career. Today, she is a sought-after keynote speaker, bestselling author, and trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies, professional sports organizations, and leaders across industries.

"Dress for Success has long stood for something I care deeply about: meeting women at a pivotal moment and helping them step into who they're becoming. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and collaborate in partnership with an amazing Board and organization," said Fletcher.

As Dress for Success Worldwide advances its strategic plan, new Board members like Fletcher will help bring expanded awareness, reach and impact of its signature Success360 program model and global efforts to support workforce development and economic mobility. The global non-profit is well positioned to continue its focus on the future of women in the workforce and key signature impact program areas such as entrepreneurship, health and wellness and financial literacy and education.

Fletcher 's appointment aligns with Dress for Success' efforts to evolve programs and partnerships to better support the changing workforce needs of its global network of 130 network members in 16 countries. The Worldwide Board of Directors provides strategic advice, strong governance, and support of the organization's exploration and expansion into workplace pathways, AI/innovation, and frameworks for the future, organizational capacity, career and workforce development resources, and global initiatives that help women achieve sustainable economic mobility.

In February of 2026, Dress for Success celebrated the successful launch of its Success Starts Now brand campaign and new visual identity to reflect the new programs and partnerships to meet the changing needs of women in the workforce.

About Dress for Success Worldwide

Dress for Success Worldwide is the leading resource for advancing women in the workplace globally. Our purpose is to empower women to achieve economic mobility by providing a global network of support, workplace attire, and career skills and tools for success. For more information about Dress for Success Worldwide, visit dressforsuccess.org.

SOURCE Dress for Success Worldwide®