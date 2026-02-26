Dress for Success® Worldwide Relaunches Its Signature Women Who Inspire Campaign

Renowned makeup artist, entrepreneur, and best-selling author Bobbi Brown joins the 2026 campaign honoring women throughout March.

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dress for Success® Worldwide, the non-profit leader in advancing women in the workplace globally, proudly announces the launch of its 2026 Women Who Inspire digital campaign. In celebration of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, the campaign and fundraiser honors outstanding women whose stories reflect resilience, perseverance, and transformation.

The 2026 Women Who Inspire campaign honorees include women served by and leaders of our 130 global network members across 15 countries, as well as C-suite and executive industry leaders who are creating pathways for women to thrive in work and life.

"The disparities and barriers in the workforce aren't theoretical; they are measurable and persistent, and there is an opportunity to expand access for women in a rapidly evolving work landscape," said Joanie Bily, Chief Executive Officer at Dress for Success Worldwide. "Our campaign raises vital funds, provides no-fee programs, and expands access and opportunity to women globally."

The campaign is presented by Title Sponsor, KnitWell Group, which includes iconic American brands Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, LOFT, and Talbots. "As part of KnitWell Group, we are honored to support the 2026 Women Who Inspire campaign. Our brands are united by a long-standing commitment to support women and our communities, and through our more than two decades of partnership with Dress for Success, we are proud to help extend life changing programs and no-cost resources to more women. When women are supported, communities thrive," said Barbara Wagner, Talbots Brand President.

Additional partners include Sono Bello, Trinchero Family Wine & Spirits, The Adecco Group US Foundation, Capital One and FedEx, as well as media partner, Gear Communications.

Women Who Inspire is also presented by its Star Power group, a collective of influential voices and VIPs. Leading our Honorees of the Year and the Star Power group is renowned makeup artist, entrepreneur, and best-selling author, Bobbi Brown, a longtime supporter of Dress for Success. "I support Dress for Success because its mission aligns with my beliefs. As both a makeup artist and entrepreneur, giving women the confidence to own who they are and feel good about themselves, inside and out, has been my life's work. Dress for Success empowers women to transform their lives and reinvent their futures," said Bobbi Brown. Also leading the Honorees and Star Power group is award-winning journalist, filmmaker, podcaster, and leading voice on women's health and aging, Tamsen Fadal. "Supporting women through transition is some of the most important work we can do. Dress for Success creates real pathways forward, and I'm honored to support a mission that truly changes lives," said Tamsen Fadal.

Women Who Inspire marks the first signature initiative of Success Starts Now, the organization's year-long global brand refresh and campaign designed to accelerate women's economic mobility and transform futures. It celebrates Dress for Success' next chapter and evolution of its identity, purpose, and pathways to better align with the evolving needs and gaps facing women across the world's workforce.

The Women Who Inspire campaign will culminate with its "CHEERS TO HER" in-person event on March 26, 2026, in NYC hosted by KnitWell Group. Tickets are available via the following link: https://onecau.se/wwicc2026.

About Dress for Success® Worldwide:

Dress for Success® Worldwide is the leading resource for advancing women in the workplace globally. Our purpose is to empower women to achieve economic mobility by providing a global network of support, workplace attire, and development skills and tools for success. Founded in 1997, with the vision of creating a world where women thrive in work and in life, our proprietary program model includes coaching, clothing, and a continuing community network of support. Today, Dress for Success offers career reskilling, support for entrepreneurs and women owned businesses, and programs in sustainability, financial education, and health and wellness; and a strong community of 130 global network members across 15 countries that has supported more than 1.3 million women worldwide. Follow Women Who Inspire and donate at https://dressforsuccess.org/get-involved/donate/.

SOURCE Dress for Success Worldwide®