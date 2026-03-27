Dress for Success® Worldwide Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell to Celebrate Women's History Month and Bold Goal to Empower 2 Million Women Globally

Signaling its next chapter to expand access to career support, skills training, and pathways to economic mobility.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dress for Success ® Worldwide, the leading global nonprofit dedicated to advancing women in the workplace, will mark a significant milestone by participating in the Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony in Times Square today. This event highlights the organization's renewed commitment to provide access and expand pathways that support women's economic mobility and success in the evolving workforce landscape.

Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony and Renewed Vision and Purpose

Ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell during Women’s History Month celebrates our Women Who Inspire campaign, legacy and global impact.

The ceremony, broadcast live on Nasdaq.com and social media platforms, will feature CEO Joanie Bily and key organizational leaders. This opportunity underscores its legacy and future initiatives of building a powerful combination of its global member network and a digital learning community to advance women in work and life.

"Every woman deserves and can achieve a success story when she has access to opportunity, the right support, and a community that empowers her to thrive in work and in life," said Joanie Bily, CEO at Dress for Success Worldwide. "Ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell during Women's History Month celebrates our Women Who Inspire campaign, legacy and global impact, and signals our next chapter of developing new pathways to help women achieve economic mobility and success."

Expanding Support for Women in the Workforce

At a time of rapid change in how we work and build careers, the need to provide access and expand support for women has never been more critical. Dress for Success Worldwide is advancing its commitment to meet the evolving demands of the modern workforce, including the impact of AI and automation, with a bold goal to empower two million women over the next few years.

With a global network of more than 130 members across 16 countries and over 1.4 million women already supported, the organization is scaling its impact through a powerful combination of in person services and a digital learning community.

Dress for Success continues to build on its nearly 30-year legacy, expanding beyond professional attire to deliver programs and pathways focused on career development, reskilling, entrepreneurship, financial education, and health and wellness.

The Closing Bell ceremony will be broadcast live on Nasdaq.com, on the Nasdaq tower in Times Square with closed captioning, and streamed across social media channels including Facebook Live & X, as well as archived for future viewing by the public.

About Dress for Success Worldwide:

Founded in 1997, Dress for Success Worldwide® empowers women globally to achieve economic mobility through no-fee services, a comprehensive network of support, professional attire, and development tools and skills for success. The global member network has empowered over 1.4 million women worldwide to achieve economic mobility, reinforcing its impact as a leader in advancing women's workplace success.

SOURCE Dress for Success Worldwide®