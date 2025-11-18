Dress for Success® Worldwide Welcomes Barbara Wagner, Brand President of Talbots, to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dress for Success® Worldwide is thrilled to welcome Barbara Wagner, Brand President of Talbots—a long-time national partner of Dress for Success—to its Board of Directors.

Barbara brings extensive retail leadership experience from iconic brands including Duluth Trading Co, Kohl's, LOFT, and Banana Republic. At Talbots, she is evolving a beloved brand by honoring its heritage while keeping it relevant for today's customer.

Babara's expertise will be instrumental as at Dress for Success we embark on new initiatives to elevate our brand and expand its impact. Her insights and leadership will help us strengthen our purpose and create new opportunities for women worldwide.

We are deeply grateful for the continued support and partnership of KnitWell Group and its family of brands.

About Dress for Success:

Dress for Success is the leading resource for advancing women in the workplace globally. Our purpose is to empower women to achieve economic mobility by providing a global network of support, workplace attire, and development tools for success. Founded in 1997 with the vision of creating a world where women thrive in work and in life, our proprietary program model includes coaching, clothing, and a continuing network of support.

Today, Dress for Success also offers career reskilling, support for entrepreneurs and women owned businesses, sustainability, and health and wellness programs and is a strong global community network of 130 affiliates in 15 countries who have helped more than 1.3 million women worldwide.

