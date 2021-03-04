DSSRC Refers Health-Related Product and Earnings Claims for RBC Life Sciences to FTC

MCLEAN, Va., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council (DSSRC) of BBB National Programs today referred certain product performance and earnings claims made by RBC Life Sciences to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for possible enforcement action after RBC Life Sciences failed to provide substantiation for the claims.

At issue in DSSRC's inquiry are earnings and health-related product performance claims disseminated by salesforce members implying that RBC Life Sciences products can prevent and/or treat several serious health-related conditions, including COVID-19. In addition, RBC Life Sciences' salesforce members have made egregious representations in social media posts about income that can be earned as a member of the RBC Life Sciences salesforce. In addition, on its website, RBC Life Sciences falsely represented that it is an accredited business with the Better Business Bureau and a member of the Direct Selling Association.

RBC Life Sciences, a direct-selling company offering nutritional and wellness products, has approximately 10,000 independent distributors in the U.S. and Canada. The following representative claims were brought to RBC Life Sciences attention by the DSSRC as part of its ongoing independent monitoring of the direct selling marketplace.

Product Claims

RBC Life Sciences salesforce members deceptive product performance claims found on social media include, but are not limited to:

"Two days ago a very close friend called me because she has a very bad flu. Today flu seems serious and sensitive due to Covid19. She really suffered for a few days and she seek for doctors but this problem getting worst. She is very worried. She seeks help from me. I recommend her to take True Aloe every hour one cap. She fully recovered the next day."

"Nasal cancer patient…He unable to take in any food and beverage, whatever he consumed, he will vomit out everything. His family members didn't give up on him and provide him to consume RBC Products. After TWO DAYS, he able to consume food normally without vomit out again. Today, doctor says his damage organs are functioning normal and he recovered from the nasal cancer."

Earnings Claims

RBC Life Sciences salesforce member deceptive earnings claims found on social media include, but are not limited to:

"In 60 days, I made almost $5,900 in bonuses over and above my normal income"

in bonuses over and above my normal income" "I made $2,000 in my first 8 days part-time!"

in my first 8 days part-time!" "I made $2,900 in 30 days with the Builders Pool alone!"

in 30 days with the Builders Pool alone!" "In the last 5 months, I've increased my RBC income by over $7,000!"

In December 2020, DSSRC commenced a self-regulatory inquiry involving these and other claims. Unfortunately, despite repeated efforts, RBC Life Sciences did not respond to DSSRC's inquiry.

In accordance with DSSRC's Policies and Procedures, if a company does not respond to DSSRC, or declines to participate in the DSSRC process, DSSRC will issue a case decision indicating the company was unresponsive or declined to participate in the DSSRC process and refer the matter to the appropriate government agency. Accordingly, based upon RBC Life Sciences' failure to participate in the self-regulatory process, DSSRC referred this matter to the FTC.

All BBB National Programs case decisions can be found in the case decision library .

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019, BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs, and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, and privacy. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council: The Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council (DSSRC), a division of BBB National Programs, provides independent, impartial monitoring, dispute resolution, and enforcement of false product claims and income representations made by direct selling companies and their salesforce members across digital platforms. The DSSRC seeks to establish high standards of integrity and business ethics for all direct selling companies in the marketplace.

SOURCE BBB National Programs

Related Links

www.bbbprograms.org

