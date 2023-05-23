Dstillery Named to AdExchanger's 2023 Top 50 Programmatic Power Players List

23 May, 2023

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstillery, the leading custom audience solutions company, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in AdExchanger's 2023 Top 50 Programmatic Power Players List, a definitive list of the top tech providers, partners and agencies in the digital marketing industry today. Chosen from hundreds of submissions across the globe, the highly-regarded recognition underscores Dstillery's position as a key player in the programmatic advertising landscape. It highlights the company's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive results for leading media agencies and brand clients. 

AdExchanger recognized Dstillery for its patented and innovative machine learning technology, ID-free®. This privacy-by-design technology delivers scale for advertisers' campaigns by scoring every impression to determine its value to a brand – without using identifiers. The publication also recognized Dstillery's use of this technology to power its Custom Patient Targeting product designed specifically for healthcare and pharmaceutical advertisers. Other market-leading products and services include:

  • Custom AI Audiences: AI-powered lookalike audiences that reach a brand's best prospective customers at scale using first-party data.
  • Custom Built Audiences and Pre-built Audiences: Customized and ready-to-activate audiences using behavioral, demographic, search-based, and partner data.
  • Audience Studio: A self-service platform for agencies and brands to find, create, and activate audiences on the DSP of their choice.

"We are honored to be named among AdExchanger's Top 50 Programmatic Players as a further testament to the incredible innovative work of our world-class team," said Michael Beebe, CEO of Dstillery. "As a long-time leader in advertising technology, we are constantly driven to harness the power of AI and data science that can help marketers deliver winning campaigns. The programmatic advertising industry must apply data and data science in new and innovative ways to adapt to changing privacy standards, and we are thrilled to be recognized for the innovation we are bringing to our valued partners to achieve the best results."

Dstillery's inclusion on the 2023 Programmatic Power Players List is the latest in a series of accolades for the company. Dstillery was recently recognized in Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in Data Science, which selected Dstillery for the company's unique ID-free® technology that applies patented data science to audience targeting solutions for advertisers while fully respecting consumer privacy. The Business Intelligence Group also recently honored Dstillery with the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award for its Custom Patient Targeting solution.

About DSTILLERY
Dstillery is the custom audience solutions company. We empower brands and agencies to target their best prospects for high-performing programmatic advertising campaigns. Backed by our award-winning Data Science, Dstillery has earned 18 patents (and counting) for the AI technology that powers our precise, scalable audiences. Our newest innovation, ID-free Custom AI®, is a privacy-by-design targeting solution that performs on par with cookies without identifiers. Our premier user segment product, Custom AI Audiences, is a just-for-your-brand targeting solution that continuously scores hundreds of millions of users to deliver the best unique audiences. To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

