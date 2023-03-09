Dstillery Named to Fast Company's 2023 List of the World's Most Innovative Companies in Data Science

Custom audience solutions company joins the ranks of OpenAI, AirBNB, NASA, and more

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstillery, the leading custom audience solutions company, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in Data Science for 2023. Dstillery empowers brands and agencies to reach their best prospects for high-performing programmatic advertising campaigns, using its data science-backed AI technology to power precise yet scalable audiences.

Fast Company's annual list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, which the publication recognizes for their roles in paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow and setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"Being recognized among the world's most innovative data science companies is a testament to Dstillery's progress in pushing boundaries and providing brands with leading-edge targeting solutions and capabilities," said Michael Beebe, CEO at Dstillery. "We are honored to be recognized for our unique ID-free® technology. It applies our patented data science to provide targeting solutions that deliver scale and performance for advertisers while fully respecting consumer privacy."

Dstillery's Data Science team invented ID-free – one of the company's impressive 18 patents. The technology allows advertisers to target their brand clients' audiences without referencing any individual's profile, web browsing history, or other identifiers.

ID-free uses machine learning to predict brand interest by ranking inventory against browsing patterns from de-identified opt-in panel data. It constantly analyzes hundreds of millions of these browsing patterns and learns the behavioral signals underlying any web visit. When combined with first-party data, the AI offers just-for-your-brand behavioral intent scores for all ad-supported inventory.

This technology represents a new category of audience targeting, known as "behavioral inventory," which is wholly different from anything else in the market. It is both complementary to user-based targeting and a complete alternative.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here , in-app via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT DSTILLERY

Dstillery is the custom audience solutions company. We empower brands and agencies to target their best prospects for high-performing programmatic advertising campaigns. Backed by our award-winning Data Science, Dstillery has earned 18 patents (and counting) for the AI technology that powers our precise, scalable audiences. Our newest innovation, ID-free Custom A®, is a privacy-by-design targeting solution that performs on par with cookies without identifiers. Our ID-based premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is a just-for-your-brand targeting solution that continuously scores hundreds of millions of users to deliver the best unique audiences. To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

SOURCE Dstillery