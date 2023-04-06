Dstillery's Custom Patient Targeting Solution Wins 2023 AI Excellence Awards

Breakthrough Targeting Method for Healthcare Industry Honored by Business Intelligence Group

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstillery , the leading custom audience solutions company, today announced that its Custom Patient Targeting solution had been named a winner in the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program operated by The Business Intelligence Group. The business awards program aims to recognize organizations, products, and people who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems.

Powered by Dstillery's patented ID-free® targeting technology, Custom Patient Targeting is a privacy-safe advertising solution designed to help healthcare brands reach their patients. The solution works within data-strict healthcare regulations, complies with current and new US national and state privacy laws and policies, and adheres to HIPAA, NAI, and DSP guidelines. Custom Patient Targeting's AI-powered predictive modeling offers greater precision than many ID-dependent solutions healthcare brands have historically used.

"Custom Patient Targeting meets these challenges by delivering targeting without any user tracking or profiles," said Michael Beebe, CEO of Dstillery. "We are thrilled to be recognized for our innovation which allows healthcare marketers to reach the right patients and honor the highest standard of privacy," he added.

Unlike anything on the market, Custom Patient Targeting uses AI-powered predictive modeling, ICD-10-specific information from claims data, and search data from anonymized opted-in panels to build a condition-specific model that targets ad impressions based on aggregated patient behavior. Dstillery's innovative technique also employs privacy-safe signals like domain, geo, and time-of-day to pinpoint the moment most likely to engage the patient. This multi-signal approach helps to focus a healthcare brand's budget on reaching the right patients.

Last year, Dstillery further strengthened Custom Patient Targeting's precision by partnering with healthcare data analytics company, PurpleLab. Via Purple Lab's anonymized database, the solution leverages 40 billion medical and pharmacy claims, capturing comprehensive coverage of the entire US population and 98% of payer data.

"We are so proud to name Dstillery as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for Business Intelligence Group. "Congratulations to the entire team!"

Dstillery was also recently recognized by Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in Data Science for 2023.

About DSTILLERY

Dstillery is the custom audience solutions company. We empower brands and agencies to target their best prospects for high-performing programmatic advertising campaigns. Backed by our award-winning Data Science, Dstillery has earned 18 patents (and counting) for the AI technology that powers our precise, scalable audiences. Our newest innovation, ID-free Custom AI®, is a privacy-by-design targeting solution that performs on par with cookies without identifiers. Our ID-based premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is a just-for-your-brand targeting solution that continuously scores hundreds of millions of users to deliver the best unique audiences. To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

