Dstny Reinforces UCaaS Leadership Position on Frost Radar with Exceptional Innovation and Growth

01 Dec, 2023, 03:00 ET

Frost & Sullivan reconfirmed Dstny's position as one of the top leaders in their new 2023 UCaaS Frost Radar™ report.

BRUSSELS, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost Radar provides a comprehensive analysis of the European Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS market. Among over 120 contenders, the report identifies the top leaders in growth and innovation within the sector.

Frost Radar 2023 - European UCaaS
"Dstny ranks among the leaders on Frost Europe UCaaS Radar. Its innovation and growth velocity are driven by its capabilities to help customers advance past the core UCaaS benefits, including operational efficiencies and user productivity enhancement, to transform and optimize their businesses through integration of communications with customer experience (CX) management solutions and key workflows," says Robert Arnold, Industry Director – Information & Communications Technology at Frost & Sullivan.

Embracing a strategy of strategic acquisitions and leveraging proprietary technologies, Dstny has crafted a suite of mobile-first UCaaS solutions that cater to the modern workforce's needs. The company's growth is also propelled by significant investments in its UI/UX, evident in the development of solutions like the Dstny Converge FMC, the ConnectMe client and the recently launched Call2Teams Go application.

Reflecting on the company's journey and future direction, Johan Dalstrom, CPO at Dstny, remarks, "Our reinforced position on Frost & Sullivan's Radar validates our commitment to empowering businesses with state-of-the-art communication tools. The continuous recognition as an industry leader inspires us to drive further innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers all over the world."

With an ambitious go to market model and enhanced service offerings, Dstny is positioned for continued success in the UCaaS market.

Download the full report at www.dstny.com 

For further information
Christian Hed – CMO Dstny
Email: Christian.hed@dstny.com
Tel: +46707187603

About Dstny
Dstny is a premier European provider of cloud-based business communications solutions. With more than 3,5 million users, Dstny simplifies communication for companies, partners, and service providers with products delivered as-a-service across all formats, including voice, video, and chat. Featuring a mobile-first design and easy integration, Dstny's innovative technology and strong local partnerships allow for delivering exceptional user experiences. Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has ca. 1000 employees in 7 European countries and a ca. €250 million annual revenue.

Learn more at www.dstny.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288420/Frost_Radar_2023.jpg

SOURCE Dstny

