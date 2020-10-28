DTC Marketing Accelerator, SheScales, Celebrates One Year of Helping Female Founders Scale Fearlessly

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SheScales , the Direct-to-Consumer marketing accelerator created to level the playing field for female founders, recently celebrated its first anniversary. The accelerator, started by co-founder and CEO of Rain the Growth Agency , Michelle Cardinal, is a marketing resource for women-led DTC brands, aimed at improving gender equality in business by supporting female and underrepresented founders.

SheScales assists with the development of brand platforms, content creation and media strategy through audience targeting, performance media and creative. Led by marketing experts from Rain the Growth Agency, SheScales' executive team provides mentorship and access to resources that help DTC companies founded by women scale their businesses. So far, search, social media, and creative have been the most common areas of support, in addition to guidance on pitch decks and marketing strategy.

Throughout its first year, SheScales spoke with over 100 female and underrepresented founders. It found that offering an accelerator-only model, did not address the needs of all founders, many of whom simply needed marketing advice and mentorship to focus their efforts. Launched in mid-March, SheScales Office Hours have offered an opportunity for female founders to ask marketing questions, meet with SheScales mentors and optimize DTC growth opportunities.

"We're so proud of the impact we have been able to make with the female founders we have worked with over the last year," said Rain the Growth Agency co-founder and CEO, Michelle Cardinal. "The best part is we're just getting started and can't wait to continue our work toward a more equitable future."

SheScales celebrates one year with a refreshed website , continued growth, and the launch of a webinar series, 'Path To Scale'. Each session will focus on a marketing skill needed to grow a DTC business and will include the real life journey of female founders.

About SheScales

SheScales aims to help shift the imbalance with the first marketing accelerator created for women, by women. SheScales nurtures and helps grow women-run companies by assisting with many aspects of a marketing campaign, including the development of a brand platform, content creation, and media strategy. This unique program empowers female founders by providing expertise in advertising and business to help founders scale fearlessly.

Contact: Tatiana Skomski, [email protected]

SOURCE Rain the Growth Agency

Related Links

https://www.rainforgrowth.com

