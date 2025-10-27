Duas Rodas showcases standardized yerba mate extracts and natural solutions at SupplySide Global 2025

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With 100 years of expertise in natural ingredients, Duas Rodas will highlight MateActive, a portfolio of standardized yerba mate extracts, including green mate extract standardized to 15% chlorogenic acids, at SupplySide Global 2025, taking place from October 27–30 in the U.S. The innovation reinforces the Brazilian company's commitment to offering solutions that combine science, naturalness, and performance, aligned with global health and wellness trends.

The extracts are obtained from the leaves of yerba mate (Ilex paraguariensis), a plant native to South America known for its rich phytochemical composition and antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have associated yerba mate with metabolic health benefits, including positive effects on lipid profile, blood glucose, and weight management.

A finalist in the Ingredient Idol competition, in the Focus category, MateActive will also be featured in the New Products Zone, an area dedicated to the latest industry innovations.

Recognized for its ability to transform Latin American biodiversity into applied technologies for the food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries, Duas Rodas will also present Vitamin-Ace®, a portfolio of acerola extracts standardized up to 40% Vitamin C, as well as fruits and vegetables in powder, and its Taste Full Technologies, designed to enhance flavor and sensory experience across a wide range of formulations.

Selected among six companies to join the guided tour "Trendspotting: The food and beverage trends guided tour that serves up what's next," the company will welcome visitors to its booth to experience a unique cherry-flavored mate latte featuring MateActive as a source of chlorogenic acids, and caffeine from guarana; gummies with natural flavors and natural colors from annatto and açaí extracts; and a hydration-focused beverage with coconut water powder, natural jaboticaba flavor, and natural blue color from genipap extract - all developed with Taste Full Technologies.

Another highlight will be the functional shot with natural mango, apple cider vinegar, and acerola flavors, featuring Vitamin-Ace®40, apple cider vinegar powder, and tapioca fiber to support gastrointestinal health.

With a presence in 70 countries and over 10,000 customers, its portfolio includes natural flavors, botanical extracts, and dehydrated plant products. The company has operations in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, the USA, China, Germany, and Poland.

