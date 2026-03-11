Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Fraud: "The Medicare Fraud of the Month for March"

ALBANY, N.Y., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide), a 54-year-old non-profit organization dedicated to serving the needs and well-being of our State's more than 3.6 million senior citizens, today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for March: Durable Medical Equipment Fraud.

The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component of the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), the definitive resource for New York State's older adults and caregivers to detect, prevent, and report healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. StateWide is New York's grantee/administrator for this Federal Program.

Maria Alvarez, Executive Director of StateWide, explains, "Scammers target Medicare beneficiaries with "free" brace offers, then use their Medicare number to bill for unnecessary equipment and supplies - potentially altering medical records and impacting future care."

How the Scam Works:

Seniors receive an unsolicited call claiming to be from Medicare or a trusted primary doctor.

The caller may already have some personal information and ask for verification of details.

They may review medications, ask about chronic conditions, and ask about pain.

Then they offer free braces and ask for a Medicare number.

Sometimes equipment or supplies are mailed to patients without any phone call at all.

How to Avoid the Scam:

Never give Medicare numbers to unsolicited callers.

Only accept equipment or supplies ordered by YOUR DOCTOR after a real visit.

Report equipment not requested to the NYS Senior Medicare Patrol.

Review Medicare Summary Notices (MSN) for charges not recognized.

"Medicare WILL NOT call to offer FREE BRACES or MEDICAL SUPPLIES. If someone does it, IT'S A SCAM. Seniors who suspect their Medicare number has been compromised, or medical equipment has been ordered without permission should contact the New York State Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) at 800-333-4374, or visit www.nysenior.org. We have trained counselors to help Medicare beneficiaries in the fight against fraud," Alvarez concluded.

StateWide also provides information and educational presentations, assistance regarding any Medicare questions, plan comparisons, appeals, billing issues and patients' rights to all seniors throughout New York State.

It is estimated that Medicare fraud costs taxpayers over $60 billion dollars nationally per year. To help combat this illicit industry StateWide announced its Fraud of the Month program in 2022 to highlight these scams being perpetrated on the State's seniors.

