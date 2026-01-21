DXC Announces Strategic Partnership with Euronet to Expand Global Issuing and Payments Capabilities

ASHBURN, Va, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a global enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced a strategic partnership with Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), a leading global payments technology company, to expand issuing, revolving credit and payments capabilities for financial institutions worldwide.

Through this collaboration, DXC will integrate Hogan, its core banking platform, which powers more than 300 million deposit accounts and over $5 trillion in deposits globally, with Euronet's Ren platform, a modern issuing, processing and payments solution. The combined capabilities will help banks, fintechs and other financial services organizations of all sizes accelerate the launch of card issuing, credit and payment programs while simplifying operations such as reconciliation and settlement, and reducing time to market for new products and customer onboarding.

Initially, DXC will work with Euronet to enable mutual clients to adopt pre-integrated issuing and payments solutions that support credit, debit and revolving credit programs, along with gateways for payment acceptance. Over time, the partnership will extend DXC's ability to serve a broader set of financial institutions with scalable, modern issuing and payments capabilities, alongside access to Euronet's wider portfolio of services.

As competition in financial services continues to intensify, issuing and payments have become a strategic area of focus for banks seeking to grow, differentiate, and deepen customer relationships. Digital-first players and consumer platforms are expanding into card-based and embedded payment experiences, raising expectations for speed, flexibility and reach. In response, banks are investing in modern issuing and payments capabilities that allow them to compete at scale, launch new products efficiently, and extend their offerings across markets and channels.

"Issuing and payments have become core growth engines for financial institutions, but too often they remain fragmented and slow to deploy," said Sandeep Bhanote, Global Head and General Manager of Financial Services at DXC. "By partnering with Euronet, we are combining proven issuing and payments capabilities with DXC's financial services expertise to help clients launch new programs faster, scale with confidence and expand into new markets."

Euronet brings an extensive suite of issuing, payments and transaction services to the partnership, including global issuing, processing and cross-border capabilities. These services, combined with DXC's financial services expertise in modernizing and operating mission critical banking and payments platforms, strengthen DXC's ability to help clients modernize payment infrastructures and unlock new growth opportunities. More broadly, the collaboration reinforces DXC's commitment to advancing secure, scalable and future-ready payments capabilities for financial institutions.

"DXC has a long history of supporting the world's leading financial institutions," said Oscar Munoz, VP of Sales, Americas, at Euronet. "Working together, we're helping banks and payment providers modernize issuing and payment environments with greater speed, flexibility and confidence."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

A global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, Euronet moves money in the ways consumers and businesses depend on every day. Its solutions include money transfers, credit and debit processing, ATM and point-of-sale services, branded payments, currency exchange and more. With products and services available in more than 200 countries and territories through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster and more secure for everyone.

