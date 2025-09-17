DXC Launches Global AI Center of Competence to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the launch of a new AI Center of Competence in Warsaw, Poland, which joins a growing network of DXC AI centers globally.

The center's 500 data & AI experts with expertise in multiple industries are helping companies around the world harness the power of AI to drive innovation, streamline operations, increase efficiency, and reduce costs.

Customers are already benefiting, including Ferrovial, a leading global infrastructure company listed on the Nasdaq exchange, employing more than 25,000 people worldwide. Ferrovial is collaborating with DXC's full stack engineers at the AI Center of Competence in Warsaw to continue developing AI Workbench, a next-generation generative AI platform that combines consulting, engineering, and secure enterprise services to help organizations scale responsible AI across their businesses.

Ferrovial is now using AI Workbench to enhance real-time operational management and elevate safety standards in its own organization. The solution leverages more than 30 intelligent agents capable of making real-time decisions, enabling Ferrovial to respond swiftly to evolving conditions and regulations.

"We are excited to tap into DXC's global engineering expertise through the AI Center of Competence Center in Warsaw," said Javier Lázaro, Digital Hub Director, Ferrovial. "We are working closely with DXC's engineers on the development of AI Workbench which we are already using across our organization to optimize decision-making and improve safety."

DXC's AI Center of Competence is built around three strategic pillars: resilient cloud infrastructure, intuitive AI interfaces, and a centralized hub for Research & Development. This approach enables organizations to fully harness the power of AI, simplify cloud operations, and maintain the highest data security standards globally.

"The AI Center of Competence is not just about building technology – it's about creating a global ecosystem for continuous learning, collaboration, and innovation," said Pete McEvoy, DXC's Managing Director for Data & AI. "Our experts in Poland will work with colleagues and customers around the world to deliver solutions that drive meaningful transformation across industries and geographies. By bringing together the right people, refining processes, and leveraging cutting-edge technology, we ensure that our AI innovations are not only powerful but practical, sustainable, and truly impactful."

The new center is part of DXC's expanding global AI network, which includes similar hubs in Bulgaria, India, the Philippines and Spain.

As a leader in enterprise-scale AI and data modernization, DXC helps organizations across industries harness the power of artificial intelligence to drive efficiency, innovation and growth. With decades of experience in data and engineering and a global network of AI centers of competence, DXC delivers secure, scalable solutions ranging from GenAI platforms like DXC AI Workbench to industry-specific AI agents, empowering customers to rapidly integrate responsible AI into their operations.

