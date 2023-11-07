DXC Technology Wins Contract with Alstom to Manage Digital Transformation and Innovation Strategy

5-year IT services agreement in support of Alstom's sustainable mobility initiative

PARIS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the signing of a contract with Alstom to manage the organization's entire information system for the next five years.

Extending the two organizations' long-standing partnership, DXC will support Alstom in its digital transformation journey and help achieve its goal of providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions.

DXC Technology Logo

In order to become one of the world's top performers in the transportation market, Alstom has been optimizing its cloud infrastructure and has extended its trust in DXC to assist in addressing new challenges in the mobility sector.

As part of the new contract, DXC will develop an optimal, cost-effective cloud strategy on a large-scale project encompassing 122 physical locations. With advanced tools and agile methodologies, DXC will streamline Alstom's essential IT architecture, modernizing its enterprise applications including SAP. To protect data and control costs, DXC will help Alstom maintain critical data center infrastructure at specific sites.

"To accelerate our agility and lay the foundations for future growth, we needed secure and flexible IT infrastructure," explained Stéphane Detruiseux, Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Technology at Alstom. "Migrating and optimizing our IT infrastructure to public and hybrid cloud environments is a key element of this transformation and working with DXC allows us to choose the most efficient and cost-effective solutions."

"Alstom is a world leading manufacturer and we are proud to have been selected to bolster its innovation strategy and drive forward its digital transformation with cutting-edge, cloud-enabled business solutions," said Chris Drumgoole, Executive Vice President and Global Lead, Cloud Infrastructure & ITO at DXC Technology. "We have already implemented DXC Platform X to automate Alstom's processes and consolidate workloads into a single, highly virtualized solution, and have seamlessly migrated over 1,000 virtual machines to Microsoft Azure."

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, DXC's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Antoine Roussel

Marketing & Communications DXC BeNeLux and France

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266466/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Technology_Wins_Contract_with_Alstom.jpg