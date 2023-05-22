DXC's Luxoft Partners with Red Hat to Enable Car Manufacturers to Accelerate the Development of Software-Defined Vehicles

DXC Technology Company

22 May, 2023, 08:41 ET

ZUG, Switzerland, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC), has announced a collaboration with Red Hat to accelerate the development of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) with open source technologies.

Through the partnership, the companies will build on the power of open source and the latest advances in automotive software, to accelerate new ecosystems, business models, and post-production revenue streams for the car industry.

DXC’s Luxoft Partners with Red Hat (Credit: ShutterStock) (CNW Group/DXC Technology Company)
Luxoft, one of the leading providers of automotive software, will provide various tools and services that enable car manufacturers to build platform-driven businesses which seamlessly deliver personalized services to customers via their vehicles. Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System and related offboard technologies provide an open and secure Linux-based foundation for software-defined vehicles, fostering innovation.

Luxoft aims to optimize its offerings on Red Hat platforms including Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, and Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System, enhancing control, functionality and management of various applications including Over The Air (OTA) updates, vehicle tracking, AI and more. Car manufacturers can benefit from increased consistency in edge deployments.

"Red Hat is pleased to collaborate with Luxoft to help accelerate the move towards software-defined vehicles using open source technology. Through these efforts, we can help propel the automotive industry to broader adoption of open source software that will deliver a more modernized, scalable and reliable model for vehicle fleets and the corresponding SDV ecosystem of tomorrow," said Francis Chow, Vice President and General Manager, Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System and Edge, Red Hat.

Luz G. Mauch, Executive Vice President of Luxoft Automotive, said, "DXC Luxoft works with 8 out of 10 of the top automotive companies, enabling them to successfully pivot to a software-defined future. Open source-based services and solutions can help car manufacturers innovate faster and increase their ability to collaborate with others across the automotive ecosystem. For this reason, we are delighted to partner with Red Hat – a global leader in open source."

About Luxoft 

Luxoft is the design, data and development arm of DXC Technology, providing bespoke, end-to-end technology solutions for mission critical systems, products and services. We help create data-fueled organizations, solving complex operational, technological and strategic challenges.

Our passion is building resilient businesses, while generating new business channels and revenue streams, exceptional user experiences and modernized operations at scale. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com 

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

Media Contacts: Jonathan Davies, DXC Technology, [email protected]

