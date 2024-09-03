Earnix and Hexaware Partner to Accelerate Insurance Pricing Transformation

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, an IT services and solutions provider, today announced a partnership with Earnix, a global provider of AI-based SaaS pricing and rating solutions for financial services. The partnership aims to improve underwriting, efficiency, reduces losses, better comply with the regulations, and ensure competitive advantage through effective pricing strategies.

Hexaware seeks to offer a comprehensive approach to underwriting practices. Its pricing practice supports pricing transformation across lines of business and pricing models for insurers, brokers, and MGAs. Intelligent pricing is crucial in enabling more accurate risk assessment and premium setting.

Emerging AI and ML technologies are transforming insurance pricing. With Earnix's advanced data analytics and AI-driven models, insurers can evaluate individual risk factors precisely, creating more accurate and dynamic pricing models. These tailored premiums improve underwriting accuracy and customer satisfaction, adapting to real-time data and reflecting changes in risk profiles promptly.

"Hexaware's expertise in AI and ML, combined with Earnix's pricing and underwriting solutions will help our clients refine pricing strategies, improve customer satisfaction, and maintain a competitive edge," said Sandesh Shetti, Global Leader of Insurance, Hexaware.

"Earnix is excited to join forces with Hexaware to drive significant advancements in the insurance industry," said Ruth Fisk, Head of Business Development, Earnix. "By combining our expertise, we can offer a comprehensive suite of solutions that helps insurers optimize their pricing and risk management strategies, improve customer experience, and ultimately drive growth and profitability."

