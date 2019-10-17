Eating Fish: What You Should Know This National Seafood Month

FDA has released four new photonovels—or comic-style, graphic stories—that share information about eating fish while pregnant and why including fish in children's diets is important for their growth and development. Eating Fish: A Guide for Hispanic American Families (available in English and Spanish) and Eating Fish: A Guide for Chinese American Families (available in English and Chinese) also include FDA and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) updated advice on eating fish that is especially important for women who are or might become pregnant, breastfeeding mothers, as well as young children. Here are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to choosing healthy and safe fish options: