Echosens Appoints Romain Baujard as Group Chief Executive Officer

Company to accelerate its mission to make liver health a vital sign in cardiometabolic care; appointment follows retirement of current Group CEO Dominique Legros

PARIS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echosens, a global diagnostic company specializing in non-invasive medical devices and services, today announced the appointment of Romain Baujard as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2026. He succeeds Dominique Legros, who will retire after leading the company since 2019. Under Dominique's leadership, Echosens experienced a period of sustained global expansion with increased clinical and commercial adoption of its technology.

Company to accelerate its mission to make liver health a vital sign in cardiometabolic care Post this Echosens' newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer Romain Baujard

Backed by Inner Mongolia FuRui Medical Science, a high‑technology healthcare company dedicated to liver disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and long‑term management, alongside Astorg, a leading pan-European private equity firm with deep healthcare expertise, Echosens is entering its next phase of growth as liver health becomes a critical component of cardiometabolic care, with continued support to scale its global platform and expand clinical adoption. With rising global prevalence of metabolic diseases alongside rapid innovation in treatment, healthcare providers are placing greater emphasis on areas where Echosens is uniquely positioned to lead, including early detection, risk stratification, and longitudinal disease management.

Romain Baujard joined Echosens in 2015 and most recently served as Vice President, Pharma. He has held a number of additional strategic and operational leadership roles, including oversight of global marketing and international commercial operations. Baujard has also built global partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies, strengthening Echosens' position at the intersection of liver health and emerging cardiometabolic therapies — an area of growing clinical focus and increased investment.

"I am honored to take on this responsibility," said Baujard. "Echosens is at a key turning point as innovation accelerates across cardiometabolic care. Liver assessment is becoming essential to how patients are evaluated and managed. Our opportunity is to embed liver assessment as an integrated part of routine care at scale."

He added: "We will continue to expand access to our technologies, support clinicians beyond traditional specialties, and advance our digital, data, and AI capabilities to drive earlier detection and more effective risk management."

Since 2019, Dominique Legros has led Echosens through a period of strong growth and transformation, reinforcing the company's position as the global standard in non-invasive liver assessment. Under his leadership, FibroScan® expanded beyond hepatology and gastroenterology into diabetology, endocrinology, and primary care — reflecting growing recognition of liver health as a critical component of broader metabolic management and an expanding opportunity within large and underserved patient populations.

"Leading Echosens has been a privilege," said Legros. "Our focus has always been on enabling healthcare professionals to make better, clinically informed decisions and improve patient outcomes. Liver health matters, and I am proud of what our teams have accomplished to bring this message to global care pathways. I am confident that Romain is the right leader to guide Echosens through its next growth phase."

Echosens' shareholders and Laurent Sandrin, chairman and co-founder, concluded: "Echosens has built a strong platform under Dominique's leadership, with increasing clinical adoption and global reach. We thank him for his contribution to the company's development. We have been working closely with Romain for many years as he took on increasing responsibilities within the organization with very compelling achievements."

About Echosens

Echosens is a global leader in non‑invasive solutions for assessing liver health. With its FibroScan® technology and expanding digital ecosystem, Echosens is committed to establishing liver health as a vital sign for cardiometabolic care — because liver health matters.

About Inner Mongolia FuRui Medical Science Co., Ltd.

Inner Mongolia FuRui Medical Science is a high‑technology healthcare company dedicated to liver disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and long‑term management, with the mission of "keeping every family away from liver cancer." Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Beijing, the company is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (300049) and operates an integrated managed‑care model combining non‑invasive diagnostics, pharmaceutical therapies, digital health services, and insurance solutions.

About Astorg

Astorg is a leading pan-European private equity firm with over €23 billion of assets under management. Astorg works with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire market leading international companies headquartered in Europe or the US, providing them with the strategic guidance, governance and capital they need to achieve their growth goals. Enjoying a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term shareholder perspective and a lean decision-making body, Astorg has valuable industry expertise in healthcare, technology & software, and business services companies.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Astorg has offices in London, Paris, New York, Frankfurt and Milan.

For more information about Astorg: www.astorg.com | Follow Astorg on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Echosens