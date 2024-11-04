Echosens Launches its Liver Health Management (LHM) Platform Globally, Streamlining Liver Care

The cloud-based platform enhances FibroScan® capabilities, providing advanced tools for data-driven liver disease management

PARIS, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liver disease affects an estimated 1.5 billion people worldwide, with many cases going undiagnosed until it's too late. As liver conditions like metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) become more common, the need for early detection and proactive management has never been more urgent. To address this global health crisis, Echosens has launched its Liver Health Management (LHM) platform—a cloud-based solution designed to streamline liver disease care for healthcare providers in diverse clinical environments.

The LHM platform integrates seamlessly with Echosens' FibroScan® technology, offering automated result transfers, biological marker-enhanced exams, and interpretation tools that support more informed, data-driven decision-making.

"The LHM platform is designed to meet the growing needs of healthcare providers who are seeing an increase in patients with liver disease," said Dominique Legros, Group CEO of Echosens. "By connecting FibroScan® with the LHM platform, providers can access real-time insights and deliver more precise, data-driven care. The platform unlocks next-level liver disease management, enhancing efficiency and empowering clinicians to streamline workflows, improve patient outcomes, and stay ahead of the rising demand for liver care."

Key features of the LHM platform, including worklist synchronization between FibroScan® devices and the platform, remote results interpretation, and secure data storage, allow providers to easily integrate liver care into their clinical workflows. This ensures efficient management of patient data while delivering comprehensive liver assessments.

"The LHM platform is transforming our ability to monitor and manage liver disease," said gastroenterologist, Dr. Angelo Paredes. "With automated FibroScan® result transfers and intuitive interpretation tools, we can quickly identify at-risk patients and make informed decisions, allowing us to deliver timely recommendations and interventions to improve patient outcomes."

Liver disease often progresses silently, with symptoms appearing only in advanced stages. With one in four people affected by MASLD and many undiagnosed, the LHM platform provides a critical solution by making liver screening routine, accessible, and actionable.

"With the increasing prevalence of MASLD and MASH, the LHM platform provides essential support for clinicians seeking to catch the disease early, while it's still reversible," added Legros. "Our goal is to empower clinicians to intervene sooner, giving patients the best chance to improve their liver health, especially as more targeted treatments become available, such as Rezdiffra™, launched by Madrigal Pharmaceuticals earlier this year."

For more information or to integrate the LHM platform into your practice, visit https://www.echosens.com/en-us/lhm/.

About Echosens

A pioneer in liver health, Echosens revolutionized liver diagnostics with FibroScan®, a non-invasive solution for comprehensive liver assessment. Validated by over 4,200 peer-reviewed publications and featured in 180+ international guidelines, FibroScan® is available in more than 127 countries, enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide. https://www.echosens.com/.

