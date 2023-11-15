EcoFlow Black Friday Sale Starts: Save Big on Top-quality Energy Solutions

15 Nov, 2023, 03:00 ET

Power up the holiday season with EcoFlow's industry-leading technologies

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company, today kicks off its Black Friday Sale, offering significant savings on the industry's top-notch energy solutions including portable power stations, solar panels, and more.

Customers can access the EcoFlow Black Friday Sale through the EcoFlow website or Amazon. With EcoFlow's core technologies including its high-tech EV-grade LFP battery, the EcoFlow Battery Management System, and the X-Boost and X-Stream technology, customers are guaranteed safe, reliable, powerful, and intelligent energy solutions at some of the most competitive prices of the year with savings of up to €1100:

DELTA Max 2000 + PowerStream
Perhaps the hottest commodity in the energy sector this year, balcony power plants have become an integral part of many households' sustainable lifestyles. By pairing the EcoFlow PowerStream Microinverter with a DELTA Max (2000), customers can get a balcony power plant with portable storage, storing the excess solar energy during the day for nighttime use. Priced at €1,569 during the Black Friday Sale, the bundle is marked down by €110.

DELTA 2
Save €150 on one of EcoFlow's most versatile portable power stations. Designed for both the outdoors and daily usage at home, DELTA 2 boasts a capacity of 1kWh which can be expanded to 3kWh with extra batteries. More importantly, DELTA 2's LFP battery chemistry allows for 3,000 full charge and discharge cycles, giving it a 10-year lifespan which is 6 times longer than the industry average.

DELTA Pro
Originally priced at €3,599, DELTA Pro is reduced to only €3,099 during the Black Friday Sale. As one of EcoFlow's flagship products, DELTA Pro offers the ultimate portable emergency power with its large capacity and powerful output. With EcoFlow's X-Boost technology, DELTA Pro can power devices up to 4,500W. That means users can power 99% of home appliances with DELTA Pro and don't have to compromise their quality of life even during emergency times.

RIVER 2 Pro
Weighing only at 7.8kg and yet boasting a 768Wh capacity, RIVER 2 Pro makes the perfect companion for outdoor activities. Using EcoFlow's patented X-Stream technology, RIVER 2 Pro can be recharged from 0 to 100% in 70 minutes, which is five times faster than the industry average, enabling users to be always ready for any spontaneous trips. Marked down by €120, RIVER 2 Pro is now priced at only €679.

220W Bifacial Portable Solar Panel
With a bifacial two-in-one design, EcoFlow's 220W Portable Solar Panel can capture up to 25% more solar energy. Pair it with EcoFlow's portable power stations, and users can generate sustainable energy both outdoors and at home. Originally priced at €499, the 220W Bifacial Portable Solar Panel is now reduced to only €429.

In addition to the aforementioned products, EcoFlow's DELTA Max 1600, Dual Fuel Smart Generator, 160W Portable Solar Panel, and more are available at discount prices during the Black Friday Sale. Customers can find the complete sales information on the EcoFlow website.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275866/image.jpg

