EcoFlow Officially Launches Ambassador Program to Promote Sustainable Living

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading company in portable and eco-friendly energy solutions, is set to launch the first round of the EcoFlow Ambassador Program on December 6. This program aims to invite global users to become "EcoFlow Ambassadors," empowering them to recommend EcoFlow's sustainable clean energy solutions to others. The program encourages more people to adopt clean energy, reduce their carbon footprint, and embrace a sustainable lifestyle.

The creation of the EcoFlow Ambassador Program is inspired by EcoFlow's users. Over the past seven years, EcoFlow has seen countless stories shared across its global user communities about how users have successfully introduced sustainable energy solutions to their friends and family. Through this program, EcoFlow aims to give back to those users who have introduced flexible, innovative, reliable, simple, and thorough energy solutions to others. Through discounts and incentives, the program seeks to help even more people embrace a greener lifestyle more affordably.

The first round of EcoFlow Ambassador Program will run from December 6 to December 31 on the EcoFlow United States, Europe, Australia, Germany and France website. Users can register as EcoFlow Ambassadors via the official EcoFlow website and receive an exclusive referral link. When invitees register a new EcoFlow account through the link, the inviter will receive rewards, including free gifts and EcoCredits (redeemable for prizes). Invitees will enjoy a discount on their first purchase, and ambassadors will have the chance to earn up to 5% commission on sales. The top three referrers of this round will also win exclusive gifts, such as portable power stations DELTA 2, PowerHat or free gift box.

"What started as personal research to buy a portable power station for a camper has turned into a solar hobby gone wild. I became a great fan and long-time advocate by nerding out on technical specifications and recommending EcoFlow products to others," said one EcoFlow user. "As an added bonus, this program allows me to earn some money to fund my solar habit while helping spread the word about great EcoFlow products."

To learn more about the EcoFlow Ambassador Program, please visit: https://www.ecoflow.com/us/ecoflow-ambassador-program

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions — Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough — for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors, or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 4.5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.ecoflow.com/us

