EICMA 2025: A RECORD-BREAKING EDITION, COMBINING PASSION, BUSINESS, NEW CONTENT, AND NEW WAYS TO GET TO THE SHOW

The 82nd International Two-Wheeler Exhibition closes with more than 600,000 visitors. Growth in international operators, public, media, countries represented, and special initiatives: MotoLive celebrates twenty years with races featuring motorsport legends, great success also for the "Desert Queens" exhibition and the Y.U.M. area dedicated to urban mobility

MILAN, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The curtain falls on the 82nd edition of EICMA – International Two-Wheeler Exhibition, and once again this year the results are record-breaking. In six days, more than 600,000 visitors, including the public, professionals, industry operators, and the media, confirmed the success of an edition that combined entertainment, business opportunities, and passion, confirming its status as a global benchmark for the industry, bikers, and motorcycle culture.

EICMA: SEE YOU IN 2026

With over 730 exhibitors from 50 countries and more than 2,000 brands represented, EICMA 2025 consolidates the growth recorded in recent years and reaffirms its international dimension. The strength of the exhibition event lies in the numbers: from the post-Covid edition of 2021 to today, visitors, exhibitors, and floor space have literally doubled.

The 2025 figures for B2B operators are also significant: more than 43,000 professionals from 167 countries, profiled and accredited to higher standards than in the past, brought the pavilions to life on the days reserved for the sector, generating new networking and business opportunities. Particularly significant in this area was the increase in foreign operators, which rose by a solid 28% compared to 2024. In terms of communication, there was a further increase in the presence of journalists, media, technicians, and content creators, who exceeded 8,200 from 67 countries.

Among the most popular attractions at this year's event was the 20th anniversary of MotoLive, the outdoor arena covering over 60,000 square meters, the largest ever, which thrilled the audience with races, acrobatic shows, trials, competitions with twin-cylinder adventure bikes, and the extraordinary Champions Charity Race broadcast live on television, which brought together twelve motorsport legends for a good cause.

The exhibition was further enriched by the "Desert Queens" exhibition, created in collaboration with ASO – Amaury Sport Organisation: a tribute to the history and legend of the Dakar Rally, with 31 original motorcycles on display for the first time in Italy, and daily meetings with the protagonists of the world's most famous rally, which attracted more than 42,000 visitors.

The Y.U.M. – Your Urban Mobility area was also a great success, where thousands of visitors were able to try out more than 40 vehicles, including scooters, mopeds, and electric and endothermic quadricycles, free of charge. This 4,000 m² area confirmed EICMA's ability to interpret new trends in urban mobility.

The 2025 edition spoke the language of emotions with its slogan "That's Amore," a hymn to the passion that unites manufacturers, riders, and the public. From the Tattoo Station, where more than 80,000 temporary tattoos were applied, to the central MotoLive stage, to the experiential content spread throughout the pavilions, passing through the Adventuring Area and the area dedicated to Start-ups and safety with the Police, the theme of belonging and love for two wheels permeated every space of the event.

The Gaming Area also confirmed its popularity, attracting thousands of young and not-sto-young alike to play on the simulators. Covering an impressive area of over 300 square meters, the largest ever created, visitors were able to enjoy immersive riding experiences thanks to eight state-of-the-art simulators with real motorcycles. The challenges at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli provided adrenaline and entertainment, enriched by the presence of VIPs, influencers, and international riders.

Finally, the extraordinary mobility plan implemented by EICMA with ATM, the Municipality of Milan, and Trenord was very well received. Thanks to the intelligent participation of the public and their behavior, more than 15,000 free parking spaces in the city, enhanced connections, and rail concessions ensured a smoother, more sustainable, and orderly visitor experience and access than in the past, despite EICMA's significant impact on the Milan metropolitan area, contributing to the success and record numbers of this edition.

"EICMA 2025 marks the full consecration of the transition from trade fair to global and attractive exhibition event," said EICMA President Pietro Meda and CEO Paolo Magri. "We have worked hard to increase content, improve access to the exhibition, and enhance the visitor experience. The impressive numbers and quality of the content demonstrate how the event has become a unique experience that combines business, innovation, and passion. Credit and our thanks also go to the exhibitors and our partners, who believed and invested in this evolution, helping to make EICMA a lively place that showcases the present and future of the two-wheel industry."

With a total area of over 300,000 square meters and a rich and constantly evolving offering, EICMA 2025 closes on a high note of participation, innovation, and shared passion. The date has already been set for next year, from November 3 to 8, when the event will return to Fiera Milano Rho to write a new chapter in its century-long history.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823412/EICMA_Photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801594/5623158/EICMA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE EICMA