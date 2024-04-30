EIT Food's Accelerator Network programme welcomes its 2024 cohort of fifty ground-breaking European and eight Brazilian startups, bringing cutting edge technology and science together to transform our food system

"Startups play a fundamental role in building a global food system that is strong enough to withstand cycles of worldwide turbulences. At EIT Food we harness the power of innovation and foster a collaborative approach to build a future-fit food system that produces healthy and sustainable food for all. How? We come together as a louder, more direct voice, creating a shared vision, a common agenda, and an environment where innovation can thrive, collectively transforming the way food is produced, distributed and consumed." - Richard Zaltzman, CEO of EIT Food

Selected from over 500 applications received, these 58 fast-growing startups, whose impactful solutions contribute to transforming our food system, are challenging conventional practices across the entire food and agriculture value chain every single day. They are working tirelessly to solve urgent sustainability challenges and build value aligned with both planetary capacity and consumer demand.

"It is our job to identify and support impactful agrifoodtech startups, so that they can tackle the biggest challenges within the European food system, transform it and develop their capacity as founders. Through our EIT Food Entrepreneurship programmes we create connections right across the food ecosystem, empowering entrepreneurs to develop new ideas and innovations, helping them to launch, accelerate and scale." Benoit Buntinx, Director of Business Creation at EIT Food

Since 2018 the EIT Food Accelerator Network programme has successfully accelerated 298 European startups, linking those who need technology and innovations, those who are developing it and those who might finance and scale it.

"We're thrilled to welcome these outstanding startups into our 2024 cohort. Not only are we extremely grateful to the startups for trusting us with their applications and to our EIT Food Accelerator Network community, but also to the 60+ evaluators, our delivery and corporate partners for their continuous support and tremendous effort. By partnering with the best and the brightest talents in agrifoodtech, we continue to offer purpose-led startups even more ways to fuel their impact, build strong business foundations, thrive and achieve their ultimate goals: a successful market adoption." Marie Russier, Programme Manager EIT FAN

To view the full press release and meet our startups and corporate partners, please open the PDF, visit EIT Food Accelerator Network or follow us on LinkedIn.

