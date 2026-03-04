Electrification makes a strong business case for fleets

BRUSSELS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Eurelectric-EY study shows that fleet electrification could unlock up to €246bn in cumulative operating cost savings by 2030. Combined with wider system benefits, corporate fleets represent a key lever to decarbonise transport while strengthening Europe's competitiveness. To unlock this potential, Europe must maintain ambition and implement existing legislation. Eurelectric calls for ambitious binding national purchase targets for zero-emission vehicles, targeted national fiscal incentives, and a special focus on BEVs equipped with onboard bidirectional charging capabilities.

The study finds that battery electric vehicles (BEVs) offer 20-50% lower operating costs than internal combustion engine models across corporate cars, vans and trucks. With OpEx accounting for around 60-75% of the total cost of ownership for trucks, 25-40% for cars, and 45-65% for vans, electrification can deliver a clear financial advantage over a vehicle's lifetime.

"In the EU, 6 out of 10 new vehicles are sold to fleet owners, so the potential to save money and emissions is enormous. A well-designed fleet initiative can boost demand for BEVs to the benefit of European Industry and energy independence" – Kristian Ruby, Eurelectric's Secretary General.

The benefits go beyond fleet operators. EU carmakers already have a stronger foothold in the corporate fleet zero emission vehicles market than their non-EU competitors, and clear purchase targets for BEVs could stimulate demand for at least 2 million additional BEVs by 2030. Long-term corporate charging contracts will also provide secure and predictable revenue streams for Charge Point Operators (CPOs). Meanwhile, EV batteries can also enhance energy system flexibility through smart charging and/or V2G services.

"Fleet electrification is already delivering clear operating cost wins, but structural barriers still slow adoption. Fixing upfront costs, residual value risk, fragmented policies and grid constraints with predictable rules will determine how fast Europe can scale" - Constantin Gall, Global Aerospace, Defense & Mobility Leader, EY.

BEVs keep gaining momentum: in 2025 sales grew by 30% in Europe, and surpassed petrol car sales for the first time ever in the EU. As the EU prepares to negotiate new legislation on corporate vehicles, clear direction and decisive action is fundamental. Eurelectric outlines five recommendations to unlock the full potential of fleet electrification.

