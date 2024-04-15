ELEGOO Adds Two New Innovations To Its Saturn Series, Ushering In A New Era Of Precision 3D Printing

SHENZHEN, China, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, ELEGOO, a leading brand in the 3D printing industry, proudly announced the launch of its latest innovations, the Saturn 4 Ultra and Saturn 4. This launch is not just the release of new products; it's the dawn of a new era in 3D printing technology for speed, precision, and simplicity.

The Saturn 4 Ultra is designed for beginners, enthusiasts and professionals with the innovative design and advanced functionalities. Its capabilities span across a wide range of industries, making it a reliable choice for various projects.

With the groundbreaking Tilt Release Technology, users can experience a new level of printing efficiency. By simply tilting the resin tank and LCD screen, models are swiftly and effortlessly peeled off from the release film. This feature not only enables seamless switching between fast and slow print modes but also dramatically reduces overall print time. With the speed reaching up to 5.5s per layer, prepare to be mesmerized by the incredible speed and precision of our printing technology.

Coupled with a 12K Mono LCD for unparalleled details, the combination of COB and Fresnel Collimating Lens for smoother surfaces, and hands-free automatic leveling, the Saturn 4 Ultra is designed to print right out of the box.

Moreover, its AI intelligent detection and alarm system, including empty build plate and warp detection, ensures a worry-free printing experience by monitoring the printing status in real time and capturing time-lapse videos of your creations. With additional features like Wi-Fi file transfer, cluster printing, and power-loss resume printing, this machine is not just a 3D printer but a comprehensive solution for various printing needs.

Like its counterpart, the Elegoo Saturn 4, also stands out as a masterpiece of creativity with a much more affordable price starting from $299, featuring a 12K Mono LCD as well as COB and Fresnel Collimating Lens. Offering a build volume of 218.88 x 122.88 x 220 mm³, it features automatic leveling and mechanical sensor alerts for intricate prints. Its user-friendly, flip-up design makes it a must-have for both professionals, hobbyists and beginners, blending convenience with top-notch performance.

Founded in Shenzhen by a dynamic team from top universities in 2015, ELEGOO is a leading tech company specializing in 3D printers and STEM kits. The company has sold millions of products to over 70 countries and regions, and its desktop 3D printers are known for precision, speed, and affordability. In 2023, the company's total sales revenue has exceeded USD 200 million with over 600 employees and nearly 25,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

