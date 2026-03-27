ELEGOO Makes PAX East Debut with Immersive 3D Printing Showcase, Featuring First Exhibition of Centauri Carbon 2 Combo

BOSTON, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, made its debut at PAX East, marking a major milestone as the brand steps onto one of the world's most influential gaming stages. At the show, ELEGOO brought an interactive, hands-on 3D printing experience to attendees—bridging digital creativity and physical making like never before.

ELEGOO Booth at PAX EAST

At the heart of ELEGOO's booth is the first appearance of the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo at a major in-person exhibition. Positioned as a family-friendly multicolor desktop 3D printer, it is presented alongside ELEGOO's flagship lineup, including the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K and the Centauri Carbon.

Creator-Led Experiences and Live Cosplay Interaction

Throughout the event, ELEGOO hosted popular creators and influencers who appeared on-site wearing 3D-printed gear and cosplay accessories. They engaged with fans, shared behind-the-scenes stories from their 3D printing journeys, and showcased how ELEGOO printers enable the creation of highly detailed, functional, and artistic models.

Hands-On 3D Printing Demonstrations

Attendees got up close with ELEGOO's technology through live, hands-on demonstrations. The booth features real-time printing sessions, allowing visitors to observe the full workflow—from slicing to finished output—and gain a deeper understanding of how intuitive and user-friendly modern 3D printing can be.

Interactive Rewards and Exclusive Giveaways

Visitors who stop by the booth participated in interactive activities, including check-ins and surveys, for a chance to receive limited-edition branded merchandise and finely crafted 3D-printed models. Participants also gained access to exclusive PAX East coupons, reinforcing ELEGOO's commitment to making advanced technology more accessible to a broader audience.

Where Gaming Meets 3D Printing

Highlighting the synergy between gaming and maker culture, ELEGOO showcased 3D-printed items inspired by iconic gaming IPs like Minecraft. These display pieces serve as both photo opportunities and proof-of-concept for how fans can bring digital worlds into physical reality through 3D printing.

By blending interactive storytelling, creator engagement, and hands-on exploration, ELEGOO's presence at PAX East underscores its mission to provide unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experience.

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 150 countries and regions. In 2025, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 300 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and over 430,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

For more information, please visit Elegoo and social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok, Discord and Reddit.

SOURCE Elegoo