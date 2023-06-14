ELK + ELK RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF OHIO'S BEST EMPLOYERS IN 2023

News provided by

Elk + Elk

14 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. is honored to be named as one of the 2023 Best Employers in Ohio by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain's Cleveland Business and Crain's Content Studio-Cleveland.

This statewide survey and awards program aims to acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional workplaces in Ohio. These businesses contribute to the state's economy, workforce, and local businesses. The 2023 Best Employers in Ohio list comprises 60 companies recognized for outstanding work environments.

Continue Reading
Elk + Elk Recognized as One of Ohio's Best Employers in 2023
Elk + Elk Recognized as One of Ohio's Best Employers in 2023

"We celebrate employee tenure annually in our office as the best reflection of employee experience, culture and office performance," said Elk + Elk manager partner Jay Kelley. "Our current average employee tenure is 11 years. We value each as coworker, team member and family."

The 2023 Best Employers in Ohio program's initial phase assesses workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This portion accounted for approximately 25 percent of the overall evaluation. The second phase involves an employee survey to gauge the employee experience. This stage constituted approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. Combined scores then determined final rankings.

For more information about the Best Employers in Ohio program and to view the complete list of recognized companies, visit here.

About Elk + Elk

The Elk + Elk® personal injury law firm represents clients in cases throughout Ohio. The firm has 19 trial attorneys with experience in motor vehicle collisions, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect, defective products, workplace accidents, and premises liability. Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. has offices located at 6105 Parkland Boulevard, Suite 200, Mayfield Heights, Ohio 44124 and locations throughout Ohio, including Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Akron, Canton, Dayton, Toledo, and Youngstown. For more information, visit elkandelk.com.

SOURCE Elk + Elk

Also from this source

ELK + ELK ANNOUNCES $2.15M VERDICT IN MEDICAL MALPRACTICE CASE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.