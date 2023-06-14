Elk + Elk Recognized as One of Ohio's Best Employers in 2023

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. is honored to be named as one of the 2023 Best Employers in Ohio by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain's Cleveland Business and Crain's Content Studio-Cleveland.

This statewide survey and awards program aims to acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional workplaces in Ohio. These businesses contribute to the state's economy, workforce, and local businesses. The 2023 Best Employers in Ohio list comprises 60 companies recognized for outstanding work environments.

"We celebrate employee tenure annually in our office as the best reflection of employee experience, culture and office performance," said Elk + Elk manager partner Jay Kelley. "Our current average employee tenure is 11 years. We value each as coworker, team member and family."

The 2023 Best Employers in Ohio program's initial phase assesses workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This portion accounted for approximately 25 percent of the overall evaluation. The second phase involves an employee survey to gauge the employee experience. This stage constituted approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. Combined scores then determined final rankings.

For more information about the Best Employers in Ohio program and to view the complete list of recognized companies, visit here.

About Elk + Elk

The Elk + Elk® personal injury law firm represents clients in cases throughout Ohio. The firm has 19 trial attorneys with experience in motor vehicle collisions, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect, defective products, workplace accidents, and premises liability. Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. has offices located at 6105 Parkland Boulevard, Suite 200, Mayfield Heights, Ohio 44124 and locations throughout Ohio, including Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Akron, Canton, Dayton, Toledo, and Youngstown. For more information, visit elkandelk.com.

