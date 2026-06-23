Elkem Silicones becomes Bluestar Silicones, unveiling its identity for the next chapter

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Elkem Silicones

Jun 23, 2026, 02:00 ET

The company returns to a well-established brand name, while introducing a new visual identity and reaffirming continuity for customers, partners and stakeholders

LYON, France, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem Silicones today announced its rebranding as Bluestar Silicones, marking a major milestone in the company's transition following the closing of the acquisition by Bluestar of the majority of Elkem's silicones division on April 30, 2026.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: 
https://www.multivu.com/elkem-silicones/9405351-en-becomes-bluestar-silicones-unveiling-identity-next-chapter

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Bluestar Silicones new logo
Bluestar Silicones new logo
Bluestar Silicones new brand – prototype of key visuals
Bluestar Silicones new brand – prototype of key visuals

Reviving Bluestar Silicones, the name the business held from 2007 to 2017, reconnects the company with a globally recognized and industry-leading brand, while the new visual identity, including the tagline "Living the difference," expresses its forward-looking ambition and distinct position in the silicones market.

 "Returning to the Bluestar Silicones name reconnects us with an established brand and a recognized heritage while expressing our renewed ambition for the future," said Sandy Chen, Head of Bluestar Silicones. "This is both a continuity move and a step forward for our company, our people, our customers and our partners."

The announcement marks the beginning of a phased transition that will steadily progress over the next several months as the new identity is progressively deployed across touchpoints and geographies.

For customers and partners, the transition is designed to be seamless, with the same reliable operations, products and relationships in place, while opening the way for renewed ambitions in innovation, capabilities and sustainable growth. Manufacturing sites, production processes, raw materials, product names, and commercial trademarks will remain unchanged.

"Bluestar's ambition is to build on the company's strong industrial, scientific and commercial foundation to further invest in its development as a leading global player, while continuing to serve customers with the proximity, agility, market understanding and application expertise they have come to know us for," Sandy Chen added.

About Bluestar Silicones
Bluestar Silicones is a world-leading, fully integrated silicone manufacturer, harnessing more than 80 years of silicone chemistry experience and application development expertise. The company delivers innovative, essential silicone solutions across a broad range of industries, including mobility, safety, electronics, energy, aerospace, healthcare, personal care, construction, textile and release coatings. With 11 manufacturing sites across four continents and about 3,500 employees worldwide, including around 400 research and development scientists, Bluestar Silicones combines global scale and market proximity, with stellar application expertise and innovation capabilities, to help its customers around the world meet their next technical and sustainability challenges. Bluestar Silicones is committed to enabling its people and partners to live the difference and opening brighter horizons ahead.

www.bluestarsilicones.com 

Media contact

Quentin Clair
Bluestar Silicones
[email protected]

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997190/Bluestar_Silicons.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997191/BlueStar_Prototype_KeyVisuals.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997192/Bluestar_Silicones_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Elkem Silicones

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