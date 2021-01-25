Emerging From a "VUCA" World - How Sales Leaders Can Set a Course for Less Stress in 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2021 has already rattled our collective cages – but with some insights and a little bit of planning, sales leaders can smooth out the wrinkles and prepare for sales success. Understanding how to manage through a VUCA world – one that is volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous – is the subject of a free webinar being hosted by sales training and leadership experts The Brooks Group.

The webinar, titled "The Virtual Happy Half Hour - Creating Your Sales Advantage Through Agility," will be presented via Zoom at 2 p.m. EST on Friday, January 29, 2021. On the call will be special guest Tom O'Shea, Principal and Organizational Agility Practice Leader in Agility Consulting & Training (ACT) based in Greensboro, NC, and an expert on the VUCA concept.

"2020 was a definite example of VUCA on steroids," O'Shea says. "2021 hopefully will be less turbulent and disruptive, but we can expect it to continue to accelerate and separate the agile from the fragile."

During the webinar, which will be cohosted by The Brooks Group's Vice President of Sales Performance Research, Michelle Richardson, and Russ Sharer, Director of Strategic Sales Excellence, attendees also will dive into how an agile posture can help sales organizations be better poised for the challenges of the year ahead.

Prospective attendees may register for the webinar here: https://thebrooksgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5wWtSqRGR_C-XMjpsM4pDA

About The Brooks Group

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is a corporate sales training and sales management training company focused on helping companies build top-performing sales teams. Its training systems provide street smart, actionable strategies that help salespeople sell more effectively and sales managers coach and lead more successfully. Our no-nonsense, customizable approach skips the fluff and focuses on what will actually get results for your team. Go to www.BrooksGroup.com for more information.

About Tom O'Shea

Tom is a Principal and Organizational Agility Practice Leader in Agility Consulting & Training (ACT) based in Greensboro, NC. Agility Consulting was founded in 2001 and is a recognized leader in the field of leadership, team and organizational agility – helping hundreds of organizations and thousands of leaders become more focused, fast and flexible (agile) in an increasingly turbulent and time-pressed world. Tom specializes in strategic business development, leadership coaching and organizational improvement practices. He has more than 20 years' industry experience working in consumer products, retailing and the apparel trade with industry leading companies. Tom has held senior leadership roles in human resources, strategic planning and general management.

