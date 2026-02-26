Empowering Black Women for Career Success

Blue Shield Promise and L.A. Care health plans support economic mobility and professional development through new SheWorks program

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan and L.A. Care Health Plan today announced their joint collaboration with the California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute to support SheWorks California, the institute's new, transformative workforce development program helping Black women in Los Angeles County secure stable, well-paying careers.

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan and L.A. Care Health Plan collaborate with the California Black Women’s Collective Empowerment Institute to support the SheWorks California program.

Designed for Black women who are underemployed, unemployed or rebuilding their lives after incarceration, SheWorks provides comprehensive job readiness training, individualized career development and wraparound support services that help remove common barriers to career advancement.

This year's program launched in January with about 30 participants at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise Community Resource Center in Long Beach. Monthly sessions continue through May, including the next workshop on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring an interactive workshop focused on career exploration, job applications and role-playing for interviews.

Over the five months, participants will receive training in digital skills, interview preparation, résumé building, leadership, communication and financial literacy. They will also gain access to mentorship from Black women professionals, and connections to prospective employers.

The program also provides childcare and transportation stipends, including rideshare credits, that enable participants to fully engage in the experience.

Finding strength and support through SheWorks

For Inglewood resident Marsha Cole, the program arrived at a pivotal moment. After losing her father and her job in close succession, she said she felt overwhelmed and unsure of her path forward.

"I was always the person others relied on for solutions," Cole said. "After my father passed, the well was empty. I realized the Marsha who once had all the answers, no longer had one for herself."

Cole left the January session feeling renewed and hopeful — and with a potential employment referral, and timely transportation assistance after her car broke down.

From training to local jobs

"SheWorks is more than a pathway to employment — it is an engine of possibility," said Kellie Todd Griffin, president and CEO of the California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute. "We're creating spaces where Black women can build meaningful careers, access opportunity, and lead with dignity and purpose. Rooted in community, SheWorks represents a powerful model for economic mobility, helping women move from simply surviving to truly thriving in California's workforce."

Todd Griffin emphasized that more than 300,000 Black women nationwide have faced job losses in recent years, underscoring the need for workforce models that directly address and support this population.

More than 150 inquiries and 46 official applications were received for the first cohort, and every applicant participated in a personal interview. The 2026 cohort represents a diverse cross section of women from Long Beach and the surrounding communities, who are returning to work after career pauses, shifting from service-based roles to administrative careers, or seeking stability after inconsistent employment despite strong talent and experience.

Throughout the program, participants are invited to join SheWorks Connect, a webinar series featuring local employers discussing job openings, apprenticeships and long-term career pathways.

After graduation, participants will continue receiving support through career webinars and job placement assistance, ensuring sustained access to resources that promote career and economic growth. SheWorks has also partnered with Long Beach-area employers to connect participants to potential entry-level opportunities.

A relationship anchored in community well‑being

Blue Shield Promise and L.A. Care operate 14 Community Resource Centers throughout Los Angeles County, offering free fitness and nutrition classes, social services and health education to members and the community. These Centers play a crucial role in programs like SheWorks, supporting community health and wellness and ensuring that women have a safe, supportive environment to learn, connect and thrive.

"By opening the doors of the L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise Community Resource Center in Long Beach to SheWorks, we're helping create pathways that empower women to care for their health and advance their careers right in their own neighborhoods," said Jennifer Schirmer, vice president of Medi-Cal growth for Blue Shield Promise. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to meeting people where they are and removing barriers to opportunity."

"Economic stability is a powerful driver of health," said Charlie Robinson, chief health equity officer and head of community health at L.A. Care. "Programs like SheWorks recognize that supporting women's career goals also strengthens families and neighborhoods. When women have the tools to build sustainable futures, the ripple effects extend far beyond the workplace and into the overall well-being of our communities."

Additional SheWorks cohorts are being planned for later this year at Community Resource Centers in South Los Angeles and Inglewood.

For more information about SheWorks, click here. To find your nearest Community Resource Center, visit the website Community Resource Centers.. To learn more about Blue Shield Promise, click here.

About Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is a managed care organization, wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offering the Managed Medi-Cal program. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and is committed to supporting a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations. We serve about 580,000 members across Los Angeles and San Diego counties. It was also rated 4 out of 5 in NCQA's Medicaid Health Plan Ratings 2024. For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit www.blueshieldca.com/promise. For more news about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit promisenews.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn.

About L.A. Care Health Plan

L.A. Care Health Plan is the largest health plan in Los Angeles County serving more than one of every four Angelenos. It is also the largest publicly operated plan in the country. L.A. Care offers four health coverage plans including Medi-Cal, L.A. Care Covered™, L.A. Care Medicare Plus and the PASC-SEIU Homecare Workers Health Care Plan, all dedicated to being accountable and responsive to members. As a public entity, L.A. Care's mission is to provide access to quality health care for L.A. County's low-income communities, and to support the safety net required to achieve that purpose. L.A. Care prioritizes quality, access and inclusion, elevating health care for all of L.A. County. For more information, follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About The California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute

The California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the social, political, and economic empowerment of Black women and girls across California. Through research, policy advocacy, and leadership development, CABWCEI works to dismantle systemic barriers and create pathways to success for Black women at all levels.

Media contacts:

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Juliane Matignas

(510) 607-2359

[email protected]

L.A. Care Health Plan

Mayra Suarez

(408) 476-3512

[email protected]

California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute

Keshia Sexton

(310) 347-9165

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan