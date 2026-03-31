Featuring an embodied AI brain, long-term memory, and natural language interaction, EBO Max brings a new level of awareness and companionship to modern homes.

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enabot, a pioneer in family companion robotics, today announced the launch of EBO Max, its most advanced home robot to date. Powered by a new AI brain, EBO Max is designed to think, learn, and adapt within the home — bringing intelligent assistance, family companionship, and home monitoring into a single mobile device. The EBO Max is available for pre-order at £499.99 (£50 OFF) on the Enabot website .

Enabot Introduces EBO Max, an AI-Powered Family Robot Designed to Think, Learn, and Care

At the core of EBO Max is an upgraded AI brain capable of multimodal perception, contextual understanding, and long-term memory. By combining vision, voice, and environmental awareness, the robot can interpret situations and make dynamic decisions while carrying out tasks in the home.

Unlike traditional smart cameras or voice assistants, EBO Max is built to move. With intelligent navigation, it can locate family members or pets, check different areas of the home, and identify potential changes or unusual activity.

It is also capable of executing multi-step tasks with minimal input. Users can assign tasks remotely, interact through voice, and receive personalized reminders. The robot can also perform scheduled or condition-based tasks, adapting to different daily scenarios.

Designed for everyday family life, EBO Max supports a wide range of real-world use cases. Users can connect via two-way video, check in on loved ones, monitor pets, or receive alerts when something changes at home, such as possible falls. With 4K imaging, it can also capture important moments and provide timely reminders based on routines.

Over time, EBO Max builds familiarity with its environment through long-term memory, allowing it to respond more naturally and efficiently as it learns household patterns.

With its combination of mobility, AI intelligence, and human-centered design, EBO Max reflects Enabot's vision of creating robots that not only assist — but naturally integrate into the home.

About Enabot

Enabot believes our lives can be improved by intelligent family bots. Our vision of a technology-driven world is positive, with robots being part of the solutions to daily problems, allowing people to focus their time on what matters the most: to be there for the ones we love. By connecting people, we are dedicated to promoting love, companionship and sharing.

Discover more about Enabot here.

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