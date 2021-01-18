Enghouse Networks Partners With Access Communications To Enable Next Generation TV services Across Canada

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Networks today announced it is partnering with Access Communications Co-operative of Regina, Saskatchewan to provide a fully hosted, next generation TV service for Canadian service providers.

Service providers upgrade their TV platform for two main reasons: cost efficiency and the ability to offer superior user experience to consumers. To date, deploying such solutions has meant significant capital outlays, revenue growth delays and high risk.

The Enghouse TV solution offers operators a state-of-the-art TV service for their customers with low start-up costs, swift time to revenue and low deployment risk. That brings a next generation solution within easy reach of small and medium sized operators across Canada.

"We are excited to partner with Enghouse networks to deliver a secure and customer-driven video solution," said Jeffrey De Sarno, CTO of Access Communications. "As a co-operative, we are committed to delivering exceptional entertainment services to the communities we serve. We now provide our subscribers with a comprehensive TV experience, and this initiative enables other operators nationwide to offer video solutions that are just as robust and secure."

The solution offers operators access to over 200 channels of live TV, catch-up and restart services, network DVR and comprehensive, on-demand content. The service is highly configurable, ensuring that the widest range of market segments can be easily addressed.

"The Enghouse solution offers operators the ability to target market segments with high value TV services," said Sunil Diaz, General Manager of Enghouse Networks. "Through the partnership with Access Communications, we can offer these services at unmatched time to revenue and low deployment risk. We already have a number of operators signed up for the service and expect others to join in the coming months."

About Access Communications



Access Communications Co-operative is one of Saskatchewan's largest telecommunications companies providing reliable and affordable internet, television, telephone and security services. What makes Regina-based Access unique is the company's involvement in the communities it serves, especially through the AccessNow TV community channels.

Access began serving customers in 1978. Since then, it has grown into a province-wide co-operative serving over 235 communities and 170,000 square kilometres of rural areas in Saskatchewan. As a not-for-profit co-operative, Access invests 100% of its earnings back into the communities and rural areas where it does business. To learn more about the Co-operative, visit www.myaccess.ca.

About Enghouse Networks

Enghouse Networks is a reliable global telecommunications technology and solutions provider. Our commitment is to successfully deliver solutions that can enable digital transformation, ultimately building a connected global community. From edge to cloud, our applications reliably enable next generation communications and media companies, defence, public safety agencies and utilities to plan, design, engineer, monitor, protect and simplify network complexity, in a vendor-agnostic 5G, IoT, Cloud, AI, NFV and SDN ecosystem. The Enghouse Networks technology portfolio spans Network Infrastructure, Business Support Systems (BSS), Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Digital Transformation solutions. For further information, visit www.enghousenetworks.com. Enghouse Networks is a unit of Enghouse Systems Ltd. of Markham, Ontario.

