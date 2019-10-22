Enghouse Systems Acquires Eptica S.A.

Acquisition Expands Enghouse Contact Center Presence Into France

MARKHAM, ON, and PARIS, France, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) announced today it has acquired Eptica S.A. which is based in the Paris suburb of Boulogne, France.

With trailing annual revenue of approximately $13.0 million, Eptica is a leading provider of customer engagement software. Powered by artificial intelligence ("AI"), it enables businesses to make the customer experience a key link in their value chain. The omni-channel and multi-lingual platform covers email, web, social media, web chat and agent channels, and allows organizations to improve customer engagement and increase efficiency particularly in distributed organizations. The platform drives sales by delivering fast and personalized responses to customer queries through their channel of choice.

The focus of the platform is enhanced customer service. The design is based on AI, automatic natural language processing, machine learning and text analytics. It also incorporates a centralized knowledge base to ensure meaningful conversations and multi-channel consistency. The company serves over 200 customers, including leading brands in sectors such as banking, insurance, retail, tourism and government.

"Eptica provides an important entry point into the French market for organic and acquisitive expansion," said Steve Sadler, Chairman & CEO of Enghouse. "We are very pleased to welcome Eptica's customers and employees to the Enghouse Interactive organization."

"We are delighted to join Enghouse, and look forward to growing with access to Enghouse products and through acquisitions," said Olivier Njamfa, CEO of Eptica. "We can combine the Eptica product suite with the complementary Enghouse contact center product into an effective solution for this market."

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business sectors: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:ENGH). Further information about Enghouse is available at www.enghouse.com.

About Eptica

Eptica provides brands with conversational and collaborative solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that enhance digital customer experience. Eptica transforms digital relationships between brands and individuals into meaningful conversations improving daily life for everyone. These meaningful conversations drive customer experience and create business value. For more information visit www.eptica.com

