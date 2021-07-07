Enghouse Systems Acquires Momindum SAS

Enghouse Expands Vidyo Suite Into Virtual Events For Broader Enterprise Marketplace

MARKHAM, ON and ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it has acquired Momindum SAS, a SaaS enterprise video software company.

Momindum is an all-in-one SaaS enterprise video platform that manages virtual live events and on-demand videos for knowledge management and demand generation purposes. Users deploy the platform to transform videos into rich, interactive media with embedded outlines, quizzes and calls to action.

Momindum's next-gen Enterprise platform allows users to manage, broadcast and augment videos with any type of media. These include in-video hyperlinks, documents, subtitles, chapters and interactive elements such as quizzes and calls to action. The company's patented indexing technology allows keyword search, and videos can be synchronized with documents such as outlines and shared, user-created notes.

"Momindum's solution complements our Vidyo offering, while also broadening our video collaboration solutions," said Steve Sadler, Chairman & CEO of Enghouse. "We are very pleased to welcome Momindum's customers, partners and employees to Enghouse."

"We are excited to join Enghouse and look forward to combining our products with the Enghouse Vidyo platform to offer a differentiated solution to the market," said Xavier de Passemar, Founder and CEO of Momindum.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH), which provides enterprise software solutions focusing on remote work, visual computing and communications for next-generation software-defined networks. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which to date have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has no long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Momindum SAS is an enterprise software provider of a secure, SaaS based platform for virtual events, recording, editing and sharing interactive video presentations. Its solutions are intuitive, economical and easy to set up. For more information visit www.momindum.com.

