Latest research and detailed material testing promise to enhance the manufacturing efficiency, reliability, and environmental sustainability of EV batteries

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENNOVI, a mobility electrification solutions partner, introduces an innovative cell contacting system (CCS) lamination approach. ENNOVI has qualified polyethylene terephthalate (PET) insulation foils and adhesives from multiple suppliers by testing them for their bond strength, durability, and environmental impact. As a result of this research, ENNOVI has a database of recommendations for the most effective material combinations, bypassing the trial-and-error approach that has long been a staple of the industry.

ENNOVI Optimizes EV Battery Module Cell Contacting System Design with Advanced Capabilities

Historically, the assembly of the CCS on battery cells has relied on cumbersome methods, including molded plastic trays and foams for positioning. While effective for positioning the cells and collectors, these methods introduce unnecessary weight and complexity, especially as module sizes increase. Recognizing the limitations of traditional practices, ENNOVI has pioneered the use of both hot and cold lamination processes, eliminating the need for these trays or foams. By recommending lamination material combinations, the company offers OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers a streamlined, more adaptable solution.

"Our move towards lamination signifies a major leap in our ability to position collectors with precision, without the mechanical constraints imposed by conventional methods," Till Wagner, Product Manager for Energy Systems at ENNOVI, explains. "By curating a database of pre-tested PET foils and adhesives, we not only accelerate CCS design but also simplify the assembly process, opening up new possibilities for material and energy savings."

The implications of ENNOVI's lamination advancements are far-reaching. The company's ability to offer hot or cold lamination processes positions it uniquely in the market, providing enhanced flexibility and efficiency to global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. By optimizing the selection of PET foils and adhesives, ENNOVI is improving the structural integrity and lifespan of EV battery modules and reducing manufacturing cycle times and environmental footprint.

As the industry moves towards more sustainable, efficient manufacturing practices, ENNOVI's innovations are poised to lead the charge in the next generation of EV battery module design and assembly. The company focuses on methods that reduce or eliminate the need for glue, thereby addressing concerns over longevity, environmental impact, and manufacturing efficiency. "Our goal is to move beyond traditional adhesives, leveraging cutting-edge techniques to achieve a stronger, more sustainable bond," says Wagner.

For more information about ENNOVI and its lamination technologies, please visit: here

About ENNOVI:

ENNOVI, a Mobility Electrification Solutions Partner, is a world leader in designing and manufacturing customized interconnect and high-precision system solutions for electric vehicles. The company is fully dedicated to the mobility market with the agility to act at speed in realizing EV OEMs' needs, from product, process, and manufacturing, on a global level. ENNOVI is accelerating EV market customers' ideas and requirements through end-to-end competencies in battery platform, power and signal interconnect needs. Headquartered in Singapore, ENNOVI has more than 8,000 employees across 15 locations globally, where all its activities are socially responsible, with minimal environmental impact. ENNOVI. Electrify faster. Learn more at www.ennovi.com .

Press Contacts:

ENNOVI

Selvan Wilhelm

[email protected]

Agency Contact:

Publitek US

Erin McMahon

[email protected]

Publitek Germany

Carsten Otte

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2405822/ENNOVI.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236926/ENNOVI_Logo.jpg