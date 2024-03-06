Supports the robust connection of individual prismatic cells with the flexibility to create larger modules or advanced cell-to-pack and cell-to-chassis configurations while streamlining the assembly process and optimizing material costs

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENNOVI , a mobility electrification solutions partner, announces the launch of ENNOVI-CellConnect-Prism, a groundbreaking prismatic battery cell contacting system designed to redefine the connectivity and efficiency of battery modules.

ENNOVI revolutionizes battery technology with the introduction of ENNOVI-CellConnect-Prism

ENNOVI-CellConnect-Prism empowers engineers with unparalleled flexibility, enabling the seamless integration of individual prismatic cells to create larger battery modules or advanced cell-to-pack (CTP) and cell-to-chassis (CTC) configurations. By streamlining the assembly process and eliminating inefficiencies, ENNOVI-CellConnect-Prism accelerates battery pack production while optimizing material usage and reducing costs.

Randy Tan, Product Portfolio Director for Battery Platform Development Solutions, ENNOVI, explains, "Traditionally, prismatic cell contacting systems have relied on current collector assembly (CCA) technologies, which often suffer from inherent inefficiencies. These systems entail complex processes, including laminating and assembling carriers with low-voltage data collection circuits, current collectors, and terminal busbars. However, ENNOVI-CellConnect-Prism revolutionizes this approach by introducing innovative features that enhance performance and sustainability."

One of the key innovations of ENNOVI-CellConnect-Prism is the adoption of a die-cut circuit (FDC) as an alternative to the conventional flexible printed circuit (FPC). This reel-to-reel process reduces production time and costs while minimizing environmental impact. Additionally, the use of automotive-grade PET material and hot-bar soldering ensures optimal thermal resistance and component attachment without compromising integrity.

Furthermore, ENNOVI-CellConnect-Prism eliminates the need for traditional insulation methods by integrating voltage and temperature sensing directly into the assembly. This approach optimizes material usage and production efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of reliability and safety.

ENNOVI's patent-pending ENNOVI-CellConnect system represents a paradigm shift in battery interconnect technology, empowering OEMs and gigafactories to scale production and meet the growing demand for electrified mobility solutions. Compatible with prismatic, cylindrical, and pouch cell formats, this versatile platform offers unique customization options for diverse applications.

