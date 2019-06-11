Entel Improves Efficiency with Genesys AI

DENVER, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entel, one of the largest telecommunications companies in Chile, has implemented Genesys AI-powered orchestration capabilities to seamlessly connect and manage native and third-party artificial intelligence (AI), resulting in significant efficiency gains. Now, its customers smoothly transition between automated systems and employees for truly effortless journeys.

Entel has worked with Genesys, the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions, for several years to help meet their goal to deliver the best experiences to customers as well as optimize the company's processes.

"Our customers have changed the way they interact with us. They are much more focused on digital and want anytime, anywhere service on the channel of their choice," explained Pablo Oyarzun, customer experience divisional manager of Entel. "Without our AI, bots and automation tied together using Genesys AI, we couldn't deliver this kind of service."

Entel leverages the Genesys Customer Experience Platform at their contact centers in Chile and Peru to support all of their agents and telemarketers. In addition, Genesys provides the common data framework for Entel's many AI integrations with other vendors. For example, the company uses the Genesys integration with Google Cloud for its text-to-speech capability to transcribe automated conversations. Genesys AI then sends that data to IBM Watson to determine the customer's intent and identifies the next best action.

Oyarzun shared, "The new orchestration capabilities powered by Genesys AI provide us with more knowledge about customers, enabling us to take new approaches to address their evolving expectations. With the help of Genesys, we can improve our customers' satisfaction."

Entel will share their success using Genesys AI at Xperience19, its signature annual customer-focused event. Hosted by Genesys, Xperience19 unites more than 2,000 industry experts in Denver from June 10 to 13.

About Entel

Entel, Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A., is the largest telecommunications company in Chile with a market capitalization of USD 2.383 million reported in December 2018. The Company provides mobile and wireline services (including Data & IT, Internet, local telephony, long distance and related services). In Perú the company also has wireline and call center operations, and in October 2014 launched the Entel Perú brand for mobile operations. Entel has the most modern 4G network in Latin America in order to provide the best user experience. Entel thus becomes the first telecommunications company in the country to make available to its customers a 4G network in the band 700 MHZ, which also has LTE-Advanced Carrier Aggregation technology, consolidating itself as the telecommunications company that has advanced the most 4G + deployment.

About Genesys

Genesys® powers more than 25 billion of the world's best customer experiences each year. Our success comes from connecting employee and customer conversations on any channel. Every day, 11,000 companies in more than 100 countries trust our #1 customer experience platform to drive great business outcomes and create lasting relationships. Combining the best of technology and human ingenuity, we build solutions that mirror natural communication and work the way you think. Our industry-leading solutions foster true omnichannel engagement because they perform equally well across channels, on-premises and in the cloud. Experience communication as it should be: fluid, instinctive and profoundly empowering. Visit genesys.com on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Genesys blog.

