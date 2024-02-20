Envision Dominates Overseas Wind Turbine Orders Among Chinese OEMs in 2023

Envision Energy

20 Feb, 2024

SHANGHAI, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in renewable energy, has achieved a remarkable milestone in 2023, securing the leading position in overseas wind turbine order intake among Chinese OEMs. This achievement, as reported by the leading energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, places Envision Energy at the forefront with an order capacity of 4.1 GW, a significant stride ahead of its nearest competitor.

This accomplishment highlights Envision Energy's strategic dominance over its peers, with the closest Chinese OEM competitor securing only 1.345 GW, demonstrating Envision's substantial lead in the market.

"The data from Wood Mackenzie clearly reflects our strategic growth and our commitment to driving the global renewable energy sector," said Kane Xu, Global VP of Envision Energy. "Our leading position in the international market is a testament to our advanced technology, customer-centric approach, and robust delivery capabilities, both in China and globally."

This achievement not only underscores Envision Energy's leadership in the renewable energy sector but also reflects the company's significant role in shaping a sustainable energy future worldwide. Envision Energy continues to drive innovation and expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as a key player in the global renewable energy market.

About Envision Energy

Envision Energy is a world-leading green technology company, providing renewable energy system solutions for global enterprises, governments, and institutions. With the mission of 'solving the challenges for a sustainable future', Envision Energy continuously reduces the production, storage, and synergy costs of renewable energy through technological innovation. Encompassing three major business sectors - Smart Wind Turbines, Energy Storage, and Green Hydrogen Solutions, Envision Energy collaboratively constructs comprehensive solutions for energy transformation. It also manages Envision-Hongshan Carbon-Neutral Fund and owns Envision Racing Formula E team, who conquered the Formula E Teams' Championship in 2023.

Today, Envision Energy leverages its global network of R&D and engineering centers across China, the United States, UK, France, Germany, Denmark, etc. to continuously lead global green technology development. Envision Energy joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and committed to achieving the "Business Ambition for 1.5°C" in 2021. It has achieved carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2022 and will achieve carbon neutrality throughout its value chain by 2028.

Envision was ranked second in Fortune's 2021 "Change the World" list and was ranked among the Top 10 of the 2019 'World's 50 Smartest Companies' by the MIT Technology Review.

For more, visit envision-group.com

