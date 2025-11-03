Envision Energy and ACWA Power Establish Framework agreement for Cooperation to Build a Global Clean Energy Ecosystem

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, today announced a seven-year Framework Agreement with ACWA Power, the world's largest private water desalination company, leader in the energy transition and first mover into green hydrogen. Under the agreement, Envision Energy partner's with ACWA Power's upcoming projects in Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Central and Eastern Asian regions.

The partnership establishes a comprehensive framework to accelerate renewable energy development across Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, China, and other strategic markets through wind turbine supply, technological cooperation, and operational maintenance. This collaboration will drive innovation in wind turbine performance, enhancing efficiency, capacity, and safety while advancing local manufacturing initiatives. In Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Envision and its joint venture partner will establish local production capabilities for key WTG components, along with service infrastructure, in alignment with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030. Similarly, in Uzbekistan, Envision will develop manufacturing capacity for concrete towers and blades while deploying comprehensive service solutions to support ACWA Power's local content goals. The two parties will also jointly pursue business development opportunities in China.

"At this pivotal moment in the global energy transition, our partnership with ACWA Power represents a significant step toward a sustainable energy future," said Kane Xu, Senior Vice President and President of International Product Lines at Envision Energy, "By integrating Envision's smart wind turbine technology and global localization expertise with ACWA Power's multinational project development capabilities, we are committed not only to driving the green transformation in countries like Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, but also to establishing a viable cooperation model for emerging markets worldwide - demonstrating how global collaboration can collectively shape a more secure, cleaner, and resilient energy future."

"Climate action is both a global imperative and a core commitment for ACWA Power as a responsible investor." stated Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power, "True energy transition requires solutions that deliver environmental and economic value simultaneously - it requires reliable technology, bankable business models, and tangible empowerment of local industrial ecosystems. Our partnership with Envision represents exactly this approach, moving beyond clean power generation to co-create sustainable energy ecosystems. Together, we will bring cutting-edge technology, localized job opportunities, and long-term energy resilience to our host countries, accelerating the realization of their national energy blueprints."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811754/image_805157_45765001.jpg