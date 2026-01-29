Envision Energy Partners with REE Group to Deliver Southeast Asia's Largest Single-Turbine Nearshore Wind Projects

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has signed a turbine supply contract with Vietnam's REE Group for a whole 128MW nearshore wind projects in Vinh Long Province, which includes V1-3 Phase II 48 MW and V1-5&6 Phase II 80MW. The two projects will deploy sixteen(16) units EN-226/8.XMW offshore wind turbines and will become the nearshore wind projects with the largest single-turbine capacity in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, supporting the country's net-zero ambitions.

These two projects will start construction simultaneously, with average wind speeds exceeding 7 meters per second. It is among the first batches projects approved under Vietnam's Power Development Plan VIII (PDP VIII) and marks a milestone as the first to adopt large-rotor, high-capacity offshore turbines in the country. Full grid connection is expected by October 2026.

Envision Energy applies true offshore wind standards to meet Vietnam's high-humidity and high-salt-spray conditions, ensuring turbine performance, reliability, EHS compliance, and localization requirements, while safeguarding project quality and more than 20 years of operational value of REE as the investor. Envision has also collaborated with local tower suppliers and project owners to overcome challenges in large offshore turbine tower manufacturing and local production capacity. Since its launch in 2022, the EN-226/8.XMW turbine has secured over 2.5GW in orders, becoming the most successful model in public tenders for low-wind-speed offshore regions. It has been deployed at scale and operated stably for over three years in Chinese offshore projects.

Edward Hou, Senior Vice President & President of Asia-Pacific at Envision Energy said: "This collaboration marks the first nearshore offshore wind project cluster delivered under Vietnam's Power Development Plan VIII and opens a new chapter for offshore wind development in Southeast Asia. Envision is committed to delivering this project as a regional benchmark, providing strategic support for REE Group's energy transition, while offering replicable technical and construction references for nearshore and far-offshore wind projects across the region, driving the energy system toward a net-zero future."

"We selected Envision Energy as our turbine supplier based on their technological leadership in renewable energy, the maturity and reliability of the EN-226/8.XMW platform, and their extensive experience in gigawatt-scale grid-connected operations. We are confident that this project will set a benchmark for offshore wind in Vietnam and provide replicable technical and construction references for nearshore and offshore wind development across Southeast Asia." added Mr. Ashok, REE Renewable General Manager.

