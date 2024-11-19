Envision Energy SVP Kane Xu Highlights Technology Innovation as a Key Driver for Renewable Energy at COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is underway in Baku, Azerbaijan. Kane Xu, Senior Vice President of Envision Energy and President of International Business Product Line, was invited to the conference and participated in panels on global climate governance as a representative of leading global renewable energy enterprises.

At the panel The Great Wind Re-set: Getting Wind Energy Back on Track for a 1.5°C World, organized by the Global Wind Energy Council(GWEC), Kane Xu highlighted that technological innovation was the key to accelerating the clean energy transition. The 1.5°C target, proposed by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in 2023, advocates for a tripling of global renewable energy capacity by 2030 to limit global warming within 1.5°C. However, according to GWEC, achieving the target of 2.7 TW of installed wind capacity by 2030 will be challenging due to the current slowdown in global wind power growth.

Kane emphasized that continuous innovation in renewable energy technologies is key to reaching this goal. This includes making wind turbine designs more modular to address transportation challenges posed by larger turbines, ensuring that turbine raw materials are more environmentally friendly, improving the efficiency of renewable energy generation, and ensuring grid stability and security when integrating renewable energy at large scale - all of which are achievable through technological innovation.

"To build global support for wind energy's mission, we must unite innovation, policy, and people—driving equitable access to clean power, fostering cross-border collaboration, and ensuring every turbine turns for both progress and the planet, all while tackling the global climate crisis and addressing the challenges of energy transition." said Kane.

Additionally, at the invitation of Azerbaijan, the host country of COP29, Kane attended panel Driving Sustainable Water and Energy Transitions, where he shared his insight on how innovations in wind energy and energy storage are already paving the way for enhancing renewable energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions from desalination, and driving a sustainable global transition. He emphasized Envision's commitment to contributing to the global green transition by offering innovative solutions in wind turbines, energy storage, and green hydrogen, all aimed at the mission to solve challenges for a sustainable future.