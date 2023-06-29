Equifax Merger Receives Approval From Boa Vista Serviços Shareholders

ATLANTA, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The merger of Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) and Boa Vista Serviços (BOAS3: SAO), the second largest credit bureau in Brazil, received shareholder approval in a Boa Vista Serviços Shareholders' Meeting held today ("Merger of Shares EGM"). Equifax entered into a definitive Merger Agreement with Boa Vista Serviços on February 9, 2023. Today, Boa Vista Serviços shareholders approved the merger protocol, which contains the terms and conditions for implementing the Merger Agreement; the combination of the businesses and resulting delisting of Boa Vista Serviços and exit from the Novo Mercado special listing segment of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") stock exchange; as well as the waiver of the Equifax do Brasil ("Equifax Brasil") obligation to list its shares with B3 and certain other matters related to the merger.

"Today's positive Boa Vista Serviços shareholder vote is a critical milestone in the strategic combination of our businesses – a merger that would mark an exciting new global chapter for both Equifax and Boa Vista Serviços customers and employees," said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax. "This transaction aligns with our EFX2025 strategic priorities and offers Boa Vista Serviços access to expansive Equifax international capabilities and cloud-native data, products, decisioning and analytical technology for the rapid development of new products and services, and expansion into new vertical industries. We are energized to move towards closing the acquisition in the coming weeks and look forward to bringing the Equifax Cloud™ and new products and solutions to Boa Vista Serviços and their Brazilian customers."

Between July 17 and July 31, 2023, each Boa Vista Serviços shareholder will have the opportunity to elect the form of consideration they will receive for each of their Boa Vista Serviços shares from the following options: (1) R$8.00 in cash, (2) R$7.20 in cash and 0.0008 of an Equifax BDR representing an equivalent fraction of one share of Equifax common stock or (3) R$5.33 of Equifax Brasil common shares and either R$2.67 in cash or 0.0027 of an Equifax BDR. The cash portion of consideration will be adjusted for Brazil's Extended National Consumer Price Index ("IPCA"), from May 10, 2023 until the day before the closing date.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be finalized in early August 2023, alongside the process to delist Boa Vista Serviços shares from B3. Following the completion of the transaction, Boa Vista Serviços will become a subsidiary of Equifax Brasil. The acquisition is not anticipated to have a material impact on 2023 Equifax financial results.

BofA Securities is serving as financial advisor to Equifax, and Hogan Lovells US LLP and Machado Meyer Advogados are acting as legal counsels to Equifax.

