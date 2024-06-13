Equine Match Releases Its Unique Analytics Platform for $300B Global Horseracing & Bloodstock Industry

OXFORD, England, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Equine Match Ltd., an Oxford-based analytics firm, officially released its ground-breaking cloud-based software platform, applying advanced machine learning and AI to the multi-billion-dollar global bloodstock industry.

Equine Match provides powerful data-driven quantitative analysis to an industry that has traditionally relied on human expertise when making breeding or buying decisions. The Company's approach allows industry investors to leverage Equine Match's proprietary predictive model with other conventional qualitative assessments for more effective and efficient decision-making.

"We take pride in bringing an analytical edge to the bloodstock world," said Spencer Chapman, Co-Founder of Equine Match and 30-year owner-breeder. "Having personally witnessed the risks and limitations of traditional methods first-hand, our platform complements expert perspectives." He added, "With objective, data-driven insights, we provide a powerful advantage."

Exclusive algorithms analyse an extensive proprietary digital database spanning 60+ countries and centuries of records to generate performance predictions. "We believe that by enabling breeders and buyers to leverage modern quantitative techniques, we can unlock significant value for our global customers," Chapman added.

Equine Match offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, highlighted by the company's flagship tools – the Sire Rating Index and the Predictive Pedigree Rating, the first commercially available multi-variable predictor of racehorse career performance. Equine Match offers tiered levels of website subscriptions to access its product suite and purchase reports for global auctions of young horses. It also offers stallion sponsorships and white-labelling services. The Company has a robust pipeline of unique product initiatives that are already in development.

The founding team combines equine industry expertise and international business / corporate governance experience with elite data scientists from the University of Oxford and Imperial College London. Looking ahead, Non-Executive Director Didier von Daeniken said: "While focused on bloodstock, we see prospects for our AI solutions in other industries such as metaverse gaming."

Equine Match is strongly supported by Innovate UK and Oxford University Innovation Incubator. "Our platform is built upon five pillars of differentiation: a unique global digital database, advanced AI / ML algorithms, time-tested logic enhanced by new ideas, a full suite of tools and visualisations, and timely data updates. We believe our unprecedented combination will markedly change the way investors approach the industry," stated Robert Russell, Co-Founder of Equine Match. "In summary, our mission is clear: be the authoritative source for data-driven bloodstock intelligence."

Equine Match, established in 2022 by Spencer Chapman and Robert Russell

