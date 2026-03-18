E&R Engineering Officially Opens Portland Office, Expands Dual-U.S. Presence, and Launches AIS Automation Integration Services

HILLSBORO, Ore. and KAOHSIUNG, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor equipment supplier E&R Engineering Corp. (8027.TW) today announced its new office in Hillsboro, Portland. Following the establishment of its Phoenix, Arizona site, this second North American hub marks a milestone in providing localized support within the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem.

Closer to Key Customers, with Order Visibility Extending to 2027

E&R Engineering Opens Portland Office, Launches AIS Automation Integration Services in North America

Driven by surging demand for advanced packaging, E&R's dual-site strategy (Portland and Phoenix) ensures "Real-time Response" for Tier-1 clients. Kevin Chang, General Manager of E&R USA, noted that order visibility in the North American market now extends into 2027. Our dual-site strategy in Portland and Phoenix significantly bolsters our service capacity for Tier-1 clients and shortens technical support cycles. Notably, E&R's first Phoenix collaboration with industry partners will jointly provide after-sales support and parts trading for North American end-customers.

AIS: A New Revenue Engine

Leveraging its extensive experience in hardware-software integration, E&R is introducing its AIS (Automation Integration Service) solution to North America. Unlike traditional single-equipment offerings, AIS integrates multiple process modules into unified, custom systems. This "design-to-implementation" model has already secured orders and started contributing to revenue. E&R expects significant growth between late 2026 and 2027 as AIS gains wider adoption in advanced manufacturing.

Building a Taiwan-U.S. Semiconductor Partner Platform

Kevin Chang further noted the Portland office acts as a "Semiconductor Partner Platform," bridging Taiwanese industry peers and supply chain partners to the U.S. market. This connects Taiwan-U.S. ecosystems for global competition, with several partners already engaging end-customers to integrate Taiwanese supply chains.

To support expansion, E&R Engineering has announced a large-scale North American recruitment drive for key roles:

Field Service Engineers : Providing on-site equipment maintenance and process optimization.

: Providing on-site equipment maintenance and process optimization. Project Managers (PM): Managing multinational project coordination and AIS solutions, facilitating alignment between clients and supply chain partners

About E&R Engineering

Founded in 1988, E&R Engineering Corp. (8027.TW) specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of process equipment for the semiconductor, FPC, and LED industries. With core strengths in laser applications, plasma cleaning, and precision automation, E&R has become an indispensable strategic partner for global industry leaders, providing excellence in technical services through its global network.

E&R Website: https://en.enr.com.tw/

SOURCE E&R Engineering Corp.