E&R to Showcase Glass Substrates and Advanced Technologies at SEMICON Taiwan 2024.

KAOHSIUNG, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E&R (8027.TWO), an advanced Laser & Plasma Provider, marks its 30th anniversary with significant advancements in technology and research. At SEMICON Taiwan 2024, E&R will present several core themes, including glass substrates as a critical material for next-generation advanced packaging, Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP), along with their latest laser and plasma technologies, and Raman inspection solutions for advanced packaging processes.

Glass Substrate Solutions & Ecosystem

Leveraging its self-developed TGV technology, E&R has formed the E-Core System Glass Substrate ecosystem, a consortium of top-tier local semiconductor equipment, vision and inspection equipment providers, semiconductor materials, and key component manufacturers. Together, they have developed the core technology for glass substrates—Glass Core processing. For the first time, E&R will publicly showcase a 515*510mm glass core sample, a collaborative achievement by the alliance, which encompasses processes such as laser modification, wet etching, and seed layer sputtering. This marks the first public result of joint efforts by local Taiwanese companies.

Additionally, E&R offers laser beveling and laser polishing specifically designed for glass laser cutting after ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film).

FOPLP Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging

E&R provides mature, mass-production equipment for FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging) processes, with sizes ranging from 300*300mm to 700*700mm. This includes laser marking, laser cutting, plasma cleaning after drilling, de-smear, laser debonding, post-debond plasma descum, and ABF drilling. With excellent warpage handling capabilities up to 16mm, the equipment ensures high-efficiency output.

Plasma Dicing – Small Die Dicing

E&R offers a hybrid solution combining laser grooving and plasma dicing, with precise control of cutting channels between 10μm and 30μm. Beyond equipment manufacturing, E&R also provides an all-in-one small die dicing service, enabling the processing of wafers into small dies of various shapes, such as hexagons, circles, or MPR shapes, meeting diverse customer needs.

You are cordially invited to visit E&R at SEMICON Taiwan 2024, Booth #N0968, 4F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, to explore the latest trends in advanced packaging process technology.

SEMICON Taiwan 2024 - E&R Booth Information

Location: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1

Booth Information: 4F, #N0968

Date: September 4-6, 2024

