Eric Vaughan Featured in Keynote Interview at FT Future of AI Summit

The CEO behind IgniteTech, Khoros and GFI Software will discuss how AI-driven companies accelerate product innovation and human capability

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteTech announced today that its CEO Eric Vaughan will be a featured keynote interview on Day One at the " Financial Times Future of AI Summit " in London on November 5, 2025, where he'll discuss how AI is changing the way people work and the companies built around them. IgniteTech is a leading enterprise software company built to innovate with AI-DNA, accelerating product development and giving its teams the tools to move ideas from concept to reality faster.

Vaughan is recognized globally for transforming IgniteTech into an AI-first company beginning in 2023, positioning it as a leader in enterprise innovation and workforce transformation. He will share the stage with a legendary group of global technology innovators speaking at the event, including web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee, Meta's chief AI scientist Yann LeCun and Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang. Vaughan's keynote interview with the Financial Times' senior business writer, Andrew Hill , will explore how organizations can leverage AI to amplify human capability, creativity and decision-making.

"AI's greatest potential is unlocking human capability that we never knew existed," said Vaughan, who serves as CEO of IgniteTech, Khoros and GFI Software, companies pioneering the adoption of AI across enterprise operations. "True AI transformation requires a cultural shift that puts people at the center. AI's job is to amplify what they can do."

Under Vaughan's leadership, IgniteTech evolved into an AI-first enterprise; the entire company now operates with "AI-DNA," where AI is embedded at every level. No one begins a project or process without instinctively turning to AI first to see where it can support, improve or deliver the task entirely. "AI should strengthen the confidence and capability of the people who use it," Vaughan said. "That's how companies build teams that can move faster and achieve more."

In addition to embedding human-AI collaboration across its enterprise product portfolio, the company has also built two new, patent-pending AI solutions, Eloquens AI and MyPersonas , to help organizations scale institutional knowledge, improve operational efficiency and achieve measurable business outcomes, all while keeping humans in control.

MyPersonas allows organizations to create on-demand digital clones of key employees, making their knowledge available 24/7 in video chat format, including the ability for the human behind the clone to join the AI conversation live. Eloquens AI manages inbound email inquiries and delivers customized responses grounded in knowledge using a personal email approach, providing 100% of responses in less than 5 minutes, 24 hours a day. Both solutions bridge a key communication gap by being fully capable of responding in over 160 languages.

IgniteTech is supporting FT's event as a Lead Sponsor, reinforcing its broad commitment to developing AI that empowers people and organizations worldwide.

About IgniteTech

IgniteTech is a global, AI-first enterprise software company helping organizations grow revenue, optimize expenses and transform through advanced, AI-driven solutions. Backed by over 30 years of experience in mission‑critical software, IgniteTech has built a track record of successful company and technology acquisitions driven by rapid innovation. Since retooling the company in 2023 to become an AI-First innovation organization, IgniteTech has added AI capabilities across its entire portfolio.

